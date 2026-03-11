Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings: Odds, Spread, and Total

Charlotte's rise through the NBA's ranks has hit a rough patch. The Charlotte Hornets will try to improve on a shaky road trip against the tanking Sacramento Kings this Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. EST.

To say the 33-33 Hornets' road fortunes changed in a span of four days would be an understatement. Kon Knueppel's upstarts were on fire when Charlotte schooled Boston 118-89 last Tuesday. Brandon Miller's 8-of-13 mark from the field and Coby White's 17 bench points showcased Charlotte as anything but a thin backcourt. But in last weekend's 111-99 defeat at Phoenix, only the point guard LaMelo Ball's 22-point performance seemed inspired. Charlotte made a late charge to trip Portland 103-101 on Tuesday.

The Hornets have lost to the Kings three straight times in regular-season play, most recently on April 4 of last season when the Kings prevailed 125-102 at Spectrum Center. The clubs have reversed roles since then, with Charlotte hoping for a bid in the 2025-26 postseason whilst the 15-win Kings play the lottery.

Spread

Hornets -12.5 (-109)

Kings +12.5 (+102)

Money line

Hornets -623

Kings +578

Total

Over 230 (-105)

Under 230 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on March 11, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings Betting Trends

Sacramento has beaten Charlotte three consecutive times.

Totals have gone under in four of the last five meetings.

The Kings are 4-4 over their previous eight games.

Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Forward Tidjane Salaun is questionable with a calf injury.

Forward Liam McNeeley is questionable with an ankle injury.

Sacramento Kings

Forward Keegan Murray is out with an ankle injury.

Center Dylan Cardwell is out with an ankle injury.

Forward De'Andre Hunter is out for the season with an eye injury.

Guard Zach LaVine is out for the season with a finger injury.

Center Domantas Sabonis is out for the season with a knee injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings Predictions and Picks

Do the Charlotte Hornets coast through March and count on winning the NBA Play-In Tournament, or do they deserve taking a shot at an auto-seed in the Eastern Conference? That's the dilemma facing head coach Charles Lee as Charlotte goes into the last stretch of the regular season. The Hornets aren't exceptionally far behind Miami or Orlando, but both rivals are sizzling at the end of winter.

Sacramento did something it hadn't done in months early this week - win on home hardwood. The Kings helped the Hornets by knocking off the Chicago Bulls 126-110. Team France prospect Maxime Raynaud led the Kings with 26 points in only the club's 15th conquest of the campaign. The 7-foot-1 Raynaud, who Frankie Cartoscelli of Sactown Sports calls a "bright spot" who is playing like a veteran, followed that up with 18 points and a double-double in a 114-109 defeat of the also-tanking Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.