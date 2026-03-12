St. Louis Blues vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Totals

The St. Louis Blues will face the Carolina Hurricanes in a battle of mismatched teams at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. The Blues have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NHL this year, posting a 25-29-10 mark a year after making the postseason. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have put together another excellent season, going 41-17-6 and priming themselves for a deep playoff run when the postseason rolls around in a month.

Despite its horrendous overall record, St. Louis has actually played solid hockey lately, rattling off four wins in a row before losing to the New York Islanders in overtime last time out. The offense was a pleasant surprise in that stretch, scoring three or more goals in every single outing. Right wing Jimmy Snuggerad has poured in two goals and three assists in the last two games alone, providing the Blues with a much-needed offensive spark that they will hope to carry over into one of their toughest matchups of the season.

Speaking of good offensive play, the Hurricanes have looked nearly unstoppable on the ice in the last couple of weeks, scoring four or more goals in six of their last seven games. As one might expect, those ridiculous scoring numbers led to a 5-2 record in that span, including victories over the Detroit Red Wings and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Both of those teams are potential postseason opponents, making the victories even more meaningful. A relatively easy matchup against the Blues should allow Carolina to get another win streak going before it faces yet another playoff team in the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Spread

Blues +1.5 (-105)

Hurricanes -1.5 (-104)

Money line

Blues +235

Hurricanes -250

Totals

Over 6 (-103)

Under 6 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on March 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Blues vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

Despite their poor record, the Blues are 35-29 ATS this year.

The majority of those covers have come on the road, where the Blues are 19-12 ATS.

The under is 16-15 in St. Louis' away games.

Carolina is essentially the opposite of St. Louis, sporting a great real record but a terrible record ATS, going 24-40.

The 'Canes are 11-23 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 36-28 in Carolina's games.

Blues vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas, C - Questionable.

Torey Krug, D - Out.

Carolina Hurricanes

Shayne Gostisbehere, D - Out.

Pyotr Kochetkov, G - Out.

Blues vs Hurricanes Prediction and Pick