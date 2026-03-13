Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami: Odds, Spread, and Total

Charlotte FC may or may not be ready to play host to Inter Miami this Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. EST. But the 1-1-1 Crown appears far readier for the clash than it did after round two of the MLS campaign.

Charlotte scored its first win of the new season last weekend, outlasting Austin FC 3-1 at Bank of America Stadium. Pep Biel, who was criticized by manager Dean Smith for his lousy defensive form last month, scored a brace to help get back into the Crown's good graces. Especially impressive was the club's pinpoint passing accuracy that led to 63% possession time and a 9-0 edge in on-target shots.

The bad news is that Inter Miami looks ready to win a high-scoring corker on the road. The visiting Herons are even-odds favorites on the money line and pricey picks ATS for a match with high O/U betting lines.

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Betting Trends

Inter Miami has won three straight MLS matches on the road.

Charlotte FC has only one defeat in the last six meetings.

The total went over just once in the last five contests.

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Defender Henry Kessler is out with a lower-body injury.

Inter Miami

Defender Sergio Reguilon is out with a knee injury.

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Predictions and Picks

It's scary that Lionel Messi's team is performing so well in the chilly beginnings of this MLS season, with a ledger of several away games to start the Herons' league slate. You can't claim MLS is playing favorites with home games, or else Miami might have begun 3-0-0 in the warm sanctuary of Magic City. Miami started last spring's stretch with poor overall form, some veterans looking so slow on the pitch that skeptics wondered how Miami could win. By November, the Herons were MLS playoff champs.

Charlotte FC's pregame betting action may be limited by the club's attitude after last Saturday's win. A postgame lead from the Charlotte Observer on X says it all, with the term "bizarre match" sitting next to footballers' comments about how the new squad came of age and made a statement against Austin. It must be said that Austin is not only a weaker MLS opponent but one that played with a 10-on-11 disadvantage for much of round three's contest, inflating all of the Crown's numbers on offense.