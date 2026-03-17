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Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Hurricanes are losing value as betting picks while gaining credit as a Stanley Cup hopeful. Gamblers will deal with the paradox again in Carolina’s tilt with host Columbus…

Kurt Boyer
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 02: Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes takes a faceoff against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena on March 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes are losing value as betting picks while gaining credit as a Stanley Cup hopeful. Gamblers will deal with the paradox again in Carolina's tilt with host Columbus at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday.

Carolina's been so terrific that there's not much left to prove in the 2025-26 regular season. The 42-18-6 Hurricanes want to hold on to their hefty lead in the Metropolitan Division, but they can achieve that by beating other teams who are coasting, like on Saturday when the Canes whipped the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2. Carolina's losses to Calgary and St. Louis are signs of slowed momentum.

Carolina faces a lesser squad in Columbus on Tuesday. However, the 34-21-11 Blue Jackets will be the far more desperate lineup. Zach Werenski's club is cast in what could be one of the toughest and most dramatic Eastern Conference playoff races of modern times. They have to catch at least one of the teams in first through third place in the Metropolitan, or hope to succeed in a frantic wild-card race. 

Spread

  • Hurricanes -1.5 (+192)
  • Blue Jackets +1.5 (-209)

Money line

  • Hurricanes -128
  • Blue Jackets +121

Total

  • Over 6.5 (-101)
  • Under 6.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on March 17, 2026, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Carolina has defeated Columbus in four of the last five encounters.
  • Totals went over in eight out of the last nine meetings at Nationwide Arena.
  • Columbus has 12 regulation and overtime wins in its last 17 contests.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is on the injured reserve with a hip injury.
  • Centerman Noah Philp is on temporary IR in concussion protocol.

Columbus Blue Jackets

  • Defenseman Erik Gudbranson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
  • Defenseman Brenden Smith is on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Predictions and Picks

Columbus head coach Rick Bowness made a smart move last weekend, choosing the postgame of a 2-1 Columbus win over Philadelphia to criticize the NHL's referees. Bowness was quoted as chirping that the Blue Jackets face a "lack of respect" from officials, as reported by Jacob Punturi of Breakaway. The HC blames the Blue Jackets' bad power-play stats on Columbus drawing the league's fewest penalties. 

The Blue Jackets' power play ranks 18th in the NHL in goalscoring percentage, meaning that the club's cellar ranking in penalty-minute differential isn't the real culprit behind Columbus not getting traction in the standings. Werenski's presence should make the Blue Jackets a larger man-advantage threat when they do get opportunities. But if Carolina gets more power plays Tuesday, that's when the Hurricanes' efficient skill can prevail even if Sebastian Aho's forwards skate at 90% speed the rest of the time.

Don't forget the fact that Columbus does not have elite goaltending, while Carolina's Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen make a splendid duo. Predict the Blue Jackets to lose a close one under pressure.

Carolina HurricanesColumbus Blue Jackets
Kurt BoyerWriter
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