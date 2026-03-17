Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The race for the Eastern Conference's play-in spots has quietly been intensifying lately, and will continue to do so when the Miami Heat face the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Miami is a half-game away from the sixth seed, which would allow them to dodge the play-in entirely, while the Hornets sit in the 10th seed, a position that could be taken from them should a bad stretch of play occur.

A couple of weeks ago, the Heat escaping the play-in seemed like a borderline impossibility. That was prior to a seven-game winning streak that catapulted Miami up the standings, a streak that was only broken in the team's last game against the Orlando Magic. Now, every single game takes on massive importance for the Heat, especially as games against the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Atlanta Hawks all loom on the horizon. Starting another win streak on Monday would be a huge step in the right direction for Miami as time begins to run out on their campaign.

The Hornets continue to prove that they are a cut above the worst teams in the NBA, but a little bit away from consistently competing with truly good squads. Charlotte's upcoming schedule has a mix of both, but it should not matter much in terms of the 10th seed. Barring a complete meltdown, the Hornets will almost certainly hold onto the play-in spot, seeing as they have a 5.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks. With only 14 games left, and a fair amount of layups among those, Charlotte will likely be looking at its first postseason action since 2015-2016.

Spread

Heat +4 (-115)

Hornets -4 (-102)

Money line

Heat +140

Hornets -168

Totals

Over 232.5 (-116)

Under 232.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on March 17, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs Hornets Betting Trends

The Heat have covered in seven of their last eight games.

The Heat are 20-13 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 3-2 in Miami's last five games.

Charlotte has not covered in any of its last five games.

The Hornets are 6-5 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 3-2 in Charlotte's last five games.

Heat vs Hornets Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Andrew Wiggins, F - Out.

Bam Adebayo, C - Questionable.

Pelle Larsson, F - Questionable.

Nikola Jovic, F - Out.

Charlotte Hornets

Tidjane Salaun, F - Out.

Heat vs Hornets Prediction and Pick