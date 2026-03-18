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Pittsburgh Penguins vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Totals

If the last meeting between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes is any indication, fans are in for a treat when the teams play again at 7 p.m. EST…

Ezra Bernstein
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 02: Shayne Gostisbehere #4 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena on March 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

If the last meeting between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes is any indication, fans are in for a treat when the teams play again at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday. The two teams atop the Metropolitan Division have provided excellent play all season long and should continue to do so in a regular-season game that carries plenty of importance.

One of the best surprises in the NHL has been Pittsburgh's offense. Viewed as a shallow, overall lacking unit to begin the season, the Penguins have proven to be one of the most prolific attacks in hockey, largely thanks to the excellent play of center Sidney Crosby, who has racked up 59 total points despite missing plenty of action due to a lower-body injury. Unfortunately, Crosby is not the only injured Penguin, as two other centers, three defensemen, and a left wing will all miss this contest with some sort of ailment.

Carolina's defensive issues will help make this a fantastic game to watch. The Hurricanes just allowed five goals to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and they allowed another five to the Calgary Flames in another defeat just over a week ago. The recent matchup with Pittsburgh saw the Penguins fire in four goals, with Carolina only winning on the strength of its offensive play in a shootout. Goalie Frederik Andersen has proven to be a particularly weak link on the defense, allowing 3.14 goals per game. He and Brandon Busi have been alternating games at the position, which means it is likely that Andersen starts against the Penguins. The Hurricanes will likely need to put on another offensive show to stave off Pittsburgh at home on Wednesday.

Spread

  • Penguins +1.5 (-173)
  • Hurricanes -1.5 (+163)

Money line

  • Penguins +137
  • Hurricanes -145

Totals

  • Over 6.5 (+106)
  • Under 6.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on March 18, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Penguins have one of the best records ATS this year, going 41-26.
  • Part of that success has been Pittsburgh's ability to cover on the road, where they have earned a 24-10 record ATS.
  • The over is 36-31 in Pittsburgh's games.
  • The Hurricanes are on the other end of the spectrum, covering in only 25 of 66 games.
  • The Hurricanes are 11-24 ATS at home.
  • The over is 36-30 in Carolina's games.

Penguins vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Penguins

  • Sidney Crosby, C - Doubtful.
  • Blake Lizotte, C - Out.
  • Filip Hallander, C - Out.
  • Kevin Hayes, LW - Out.
  • Samuel Girard, D - Out.
  • Caleb Jones, D - Out.
  • Ryan Graves, D - Out.

Carolina Hurricanes

  • Shayne Gostisbehere, D - Out.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov, D - Out.

Penguins vs Hurricanes Prediction and Pick

With Pittsburgh's injury report looking like it does, it is no surprise that Carolina is favored on its home ice. The Hurricanes should handle the hobbled Penguins in another shootout, stretching their division lead with a win. The over is nearly plus money, making it worth a look, too.

Carolina HurricanesPittsburgh Penguins
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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