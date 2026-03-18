Pittsburgh Penguins vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Totals

If the last meeting between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes is any indication, fans are in for a treat when the teams play again at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday. The two teams atop the Metropolitan Division have provided excellent play all season long and should continue to do so in a regular-season game that carries plenty of importance.

One of the best surprises in the NHL has been Pittsburgh's offense. Viewed as a shallow, overall lacking unit to begin the season, the Penguins have proven to be one of the most prolific attacks in hockey, largely thanks to the excellent play of center Sidney Crosby, who has racked up 59 total points despite missing plenty of action due to a lower-body injury. Unfortunately, Crosby is not the only injured Penguin, as two other centers, three defensemen, and a left wing will all miss this contest with some sort of ailment.

Carolina's defensive issues will help make this a fantastic game to watch. The Hurricanes just allowed five goals to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and they allowed another five to the Calgary Flames in another defeat just over a week ago. The recent matchup with Pittsburgh saw the Penguins fire in four goals, with Carolina only winning on the strength of its offensive play in a shootout. Goalie Frederik Andersen has proven to be a particularly weak link on the defense, allowing 3.14 goals per game. He and Brandon Busi have been alternating games at the position, which means it is likely that Andersen starts against the Penguins. The Hurricanes will likely need to put on another offensive show to stave off Pittsburgh at home on Wednesday.

Spread

Penguins +1.5 (-173)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+163)

Money line

Penguins +137

Hurricanes -145

Totals

Over 6.5 (+106)

Under 6.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on March 18, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Penguins vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The Penguins have one of the best records ATS this year, going 41-26.

Part of that success has been Pittsburgh's ability to cover on the road, where they have earned a 24-10 record ATS.

The over is 36-31 in Pittsburgh's games.

The Hurricanes are on the other end of the spectrum, covering in only 25 of 66 games.

The Hurricanes are 11-24 ATS at home.

The over is 36-30 in Carolina's games.

Penguins vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby, C - Doubtful.

Blake Lizotte, C - Out.

Filip Hallander, C - Out.

Kevin Hayes, LW - Out.

Samuel Girard, D - Out.

Caleb Jones, D - Out.

Ryan Graves, D - Out.

Carolina Hurricanes

Shayne Gostisbehere, D - Out.

Pyotr Kochetkov, D - Out.

Penguins vs Hurricanes Prediction and Pick