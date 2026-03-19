Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and Total

On a night the Hornets will honor franchise legend Dell Curry, Charlotte looks to inch closer to the top of the division against the visiting Magic. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST at the Spectrum Center, with coverage on NBA TV and FanDuel Sports Network.

Charlotte (35-34) arrives full of confidence, having won three of its last four games to pull within 3.5 games of the division-leading Magic. The Hornets are coming off a dominant 136-106 blowout of Miami on Tuesday, outscoring the Heat 40-18 in the fourth quarter. LaMelo Ball is peaking at the right time, eclipsing the 30-point mark twice in his last three outings, while rookie Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.4 points over his last 10 games.

Orlando (38-30) enters the matchup clinging to a narrow lead in the Southeast Division after dropping back-to-back games, including a hard-fought 113-108 loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Despite the recent stumble, Paolo Banchero remains on a tear, averaging 25.5 points over his last 10 games. The Magic will need Banchero to continue his aggressive play, as the team remains without key pieces, Franz Wagner (ankle) and Anthony Black (abdomen).

Charlotte leads the season series 2-1, having won the last two meetings in blowout fashion.

Spread

Magic +5.5 (-103)

Hornets -5.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Magic +177

Hornets -215

Total

Over 225.5 (-105)

Under 225.5 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on March 19, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Magic vs Hornets Betting Trends

The over has hit in five of the Magic's last seven games.

The under has hit in six of the Hornets' past nine outings.

The Magic are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight matchups.

The Hornets are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games.

The Magic have won 10 of the last 13 matchups against the Hornets.

The total has gone under in six of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Magic vs Hornets Injury Reports

Magic

Jonathan Isaac, F — Out (knee).

Anthony Black, G — Out (abdomen).

Franz Wagner, F — Out (ankle).

Hornets

Tidjane Salaun, F — Out (calf).

Magic vs Hornets Predictions and Picks

"While the Hornets are playing inspired basketball at home, the Magic have the upper hand to win this matchup because of their defensive versatility and Banchero's ability to create mismatches that Charlotte's thin frontcourt may struggle to contain. Expect a gritty battle, but Orlando's depth should eventually wear the home team down." — Erik Gibbs, SportyTrader

"Charlotte can win games in multiple ways. If the tempo rises, they have the scoring to match it. If the game slows down, they are comfortable leaning on their defense and executing in the half court. That flexibility presents a problem for Orlando. The Magic tend to rely on a defense-first identity built around controlling pace and limiting possessions. Against most teams that approach can dictate the style of play. Charlotte, however, has proven capable of playing that same slower, defensive game while still having more offensive options available when needed." — Napier Montgomery, Pickswise