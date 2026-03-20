Duke Blue Devils vs TCU Horned Frogs: NCAA Tournament Odds, Spread, and Total

Carolina basketball fans will do something they never expected to on Saturday, when No. 1-seeded Duke meets No. 9-seeded TCU in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup set in Greenville at 5:15 p.m. EST. They'll try to focus on Duke-TCU while keeping Thursday's surreal Duke-Siena game out of their minds.

Duke's opening-round drama in March Madness is a national water-cooler topic. Siena nearly became the “FDU” or "UMBC" of 2025-26, holding a lead on the No. 1 overall seed past the midway point of the second half. Duke's 71-65 comeback win was not buoyed by any shooter's strong effort from the field, although Cameron Boozer was a hero for sinking 13-of-14 foul shots. Duke has to answer for falling behind by double-digits to a No. 16 seed. Coach Jon Scheyer's squad had been favored to win by 30 points.

The Blue Devils' odds have taken a hit due to the pitched battle with Siena. Texas Christian, which outrebounded Ohio State 38-29 in Thursday's 66-64 victory, is only a 4-to-1 underdog to Duke on most money lines. Scheyer's team, however, is still favored over the Horned Frogs by about 10 points in point spreads. Saturday's opposing schools will be meeting for the first time ever in men's basketball.

Spread

Blue Devils +11 (-106)

Horned Frogs +11 (-106)

Money line

Blue Devils -490

Horned Frogs +596

Total

Over 140 (-106)

Under 140 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on March 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Duke Blue Devils vs TCU Horned Frogs Betting Trends

The Duke Blue Devils have won 12 consecutive games.

Texas Christian has won seven of its last eight games.

Duke is 11-2 in second-round contests since 2008.

Duke Blue Devils vs TCU Horned Frogs Injury Reports

Duke Blue Devils

Guard Caleb Foster remains out with a fractured foot.

Center Patrick Ngongba II is questionable with a foot injury.

TCU Horned Frogs

Center Malick Diallo remains out with a knee injury.

Duke Blue Devils vs TCU Horned Frogs Predictions and Picks

UNC's blown lead in Thursday's loss to Virginia Commonwealth made Duke a potential orphan among higher-seeded ACC schools of 2026. Presuming that Virginia has a rough ride in a Midwest region stacked with Michigan, Saint Louis, and a bevy of SEC contenders, can Durham fly the flag for a proud conference via a Final Four run? Jake Faigus of ClutchPoints argues that Duke was “outcoached and unprepared” in its debut while pointing out that few single-digit victors over No. 16 seeds have ever advanced to April.

The Horned Frogs' forwards could punish a Blue Devils lineup that was poor in the paint Thursday. TCU's frontcourt was all over the place in its otherwise low-scoring opener against Ohio State. Three forwards alone produced 50 points, paced by 18 from 6-foot-6 sophomore Micah Robinson. While the Blue Devils' scare against Siena must be analyzed in the context of Siena's uniquely fine resume for a No. 16 berthed opponent, there's no doubt that TCU's forwards are superior weapons compared to Siena's bigs.