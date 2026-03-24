Carolina Hurricanes vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to keep pace for first in the Eastern Conference standings as they battle the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Hurricanes are 45-19-6 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They have the best record in the East by one point and just beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road 5-1. The Canes scored in every period and they led 4-0 going into the third. Carolina outshot the Pens 26-19, but lost in faceoffs 36-34 and in hits 29-21. The power play was 3-for-5 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The Hurricanes had all of the three stars of the game spots with Nikolaj Ehlers as the No. 1 star with one goal and one assist.

The Canadiens are 38-21-10 and tied for third in the Atlantic Division. They are five points from second in the division and only have a two-point cushion on their playoff spot. Montreal just beat the New York Islanders at home 7-3. The Canadiens scored in every period and the first two periods were back and forth. In the third, Montreal scored four goals in a row to slowly put the game away. The Canadiens outshot New York 36-22, faceoffs were tied at 26, and they lost in hits 34-25. The power play was 3-for-4 and the penalty kill was 1-for-3 on stops. Montreal had all of the three stars of the game spots, with Cole Caufield as the number one star with a hat-trick and two assists.



Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+196)

Canadiens +1.5 (-214)

Money line

Hurricanes -127

Canadiens +120

Total

OVER 6.5 (-106)

UNDER 6.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on March 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Carolina's last six games.

Carolina is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Carolina is 10-3 SU in its last 13 games against Montreal.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Montreal's last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Montreal's last six games against Carolina.

Montreal is 12-5 SU in its last 17 games at home.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Shayne Gostisbehere, D - Day-to-day

Montreal Canadiens

Josh Anderson, RW - Day-to-day

Patrik Laine, RW - Injured reserve

Kirby Dach, C - Out

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Predictions and Picks

Carolina is fourth in scoring, eighth in goals against, ninth on the power play, and 15th on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis leads the team in goals. The Hurricanes are 20-10-4 on the road and 7-3 in their last 10 games. During that stretch, they have been averaging four goals per game. The Canes are one of the league's most balanced teams, combining strong offensive production with solid defensive structure. They have won three games in a row, but two of those games were high-scoring and close.

Montreal is third in scoring, 25th in goals against, third on the power play, and 27th on the penalty kill. Caufield leads the team in goals. The Canadiens are 20-13-2 at home and 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. They have won two of their last three games and the offense is trending up. This team relies heavily on its top scoring line and a physical scoring presence from Juraj Slafkovsky. In the last few games, the Canadiens have had decent goaltending, with save percentages hovering around the .890 range.

Best Bet: Over