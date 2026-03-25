5 Must-Know Muggsy Bogues Facts

In a sport defined by giants, where the rim is 10 feet up from the hardwood, the 5-foot-3 Muggsy Bogues was able to hang and dominate.

For many, a height like this in basketball would usually lead to a short-lived career. For Bogues, it led to a 14-year career as a leader of the 1990s Charlotte Hornets. His skill set rewrote the book on what a basketball player should look like, not just how tall the player is. Take a look at the following five must-know facts about Bogues.

1. He Has Historic Height for an NBA Player

Bogues is the shortest player in NBA history. Bogues is also a professional athlete 5-foot-6 or shorter who played the most seasons in the NBA.

2. When the Hornets Drafted Muggsy Bogues

Despite doubts about his size, Bogues was selected 12th overall in the first round of the 1987 NBA Draft by the Washington Bullets. He played at Wake Forest, and being drafted this high in the first round showed that his stature wasn't a liability. Overall, Bogues was too fast, smart, and determined to simply fail against the taller players of the league.

3. Elite Assist and Steal Totals

Bogues played most of his NBA career with the Hornets and retired as their all-time leader in assists and steals. He also ranked among the top seven players in assists for six consecutive seasons (1989–1995). His game was a whirlwind of speed and superior ballhandling.

A lot of players in the league were quick, but Bogues was more elusive, with low-to-the-ground agility, making him impossible to pick up in transition. His 44-inch vertical leap helped him grab rebounds and move all over the court.

4. Bogues Was A Great Defender

Bogues was not just a passer, but a tough defender, who recorded 39 blocks in his career. He even had an impressive block on the 7-foot-tall Patrick Ewing. This block was the most iconic image of his career, captured during an April 1993 game against the New York Knicks. Ewing went up for a fadeaway jumper, and Bogues timed his jump right and blocked the shot with ease. The image of a player blocking a shot that was nearly 2 feet shorter was quite a sight.



Bogues didn't just defend opponents; he haunted them. He had quick hands, and guards bringing the ball up the court were always in fear that he would swoop in. Overall, he was a blend of anticipation, fearlessness, and a relentless effort.

5. He Appeared in 'Space Jam'

Bogues made a memorable appearance in the 1996 classic Space Jam. He was one of the five NBA stars whose talent was stolen by aliens, who used it to become the Monstars. Even though Bogues was the shortest player in the league, he was paired with some of the best players at the time, like Charles Barkley and Ewing.



In the film, Bogues struggles to play ball, and some of his scenes were filmed while he was recovering from knee surgery. His participation in the movie highlighted his massive impact on the game and basketball culture in the '90s.

Legacy and Impact

Charlotte felt much of Bogues' impact, and he was one of the team's main forces during the Hornets' expansion era from 1988 to 1997. Bogues played alongside Larry Johnson and Alonzo Mourning and led a high-tempo and high-octane offense. This playing style made the Hornets a beloved team and a tough opponent in the Eastern Conference playoffs.



The special thing about Bogues is that he did not try to play like a tall player; instead, he used his lack of height as a weapon. He had a quick dribble and used his speed to draw defenses in, then threw extremely accurate passes to his Hornets teammates like Dell Curry. Together, these two players formed one of the most efficient backcourts of the era. Bogues always held his own on the court, and the Hornets' offense was ranked among the league's best.