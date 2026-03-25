Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and Total

Charlotte aims for its fourth consecutive blowout victory on Tuesday night as they host a struggling Kings squad to conclude the season series. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST at the Spectrum Center, with coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

Charlotte (37-34) continues the critical seven-game homestead playing its best basketball of the season, highlighted by three consecutive blowouts. The 124-101 victory over Memphis on Saturday moved the Hornets within 2.5 games of first place in the Southeast. LaMelo Ball continues to dazzle, averaging 19.7 points and 7.1 assists, but his improved defensive effort has been the catalyst for a team that ranks eighth defensively, allowing just 112.1 points per game.

Sacramento (19-53) arrives decimated by injuries. The Kings remain without Domantas Sabonis (knee), alongside a lengthy list of rotation players including Zach LaVine and Keegan Murray.

Despite fielding a skeleton crew, the Kings have won five of their last eight games, most recently outlasting Brooklyn 126-122 on Sunday behind 32 points from former Hornet Malik Monk. Veteran DeMar DeRozan provides stability for Sacramento, averaging 18.4 points per night.

The Hornets took the first meeting of the season 117-109 on March 11 in Sacramento. LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 30 points, overcoming a 39-point effort from DeRozan.

Spread

Kings +17.5 (-100)

Hornets -17.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Kings +1225

Hornets -1327

Total

Over 231 (+102)

Under 231 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on March 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Kings vs Hornets Betting Trends

The Kings are 4-1 against the spread in the last five matchups against the Hornets.

The Hornets are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games at home.

The total has gone over in four of the Kings' past six games.

The Hornets have won five of their last six matchups.

The Kings have lost 17 of their last 20 games on the road.

The over has hit in 13 of the last 20 meetings between these teams in Charlotte.

Kings vs Hornets Injury Reports

Kings

Daeqwon Plowden, G —Probable (foot).

Killian Hayes, G — Questionable (foot).

Precious Achiuwa, F — Questionable (back).

Russell Westbrook, G — Out (foot).

Nique Clifford, G — Out (foot).

Keegan Murray, F — Out (ankle).

Hornets

Kon Knueppel, G — Probable (back).

Tidjane Salaun, F — Out (calf).

Kings vs Hornets Predictions and Picks

"The Hornets were always going to open as heavy favorites at home in this matchup, given how hot they've been lately, but the Kings have actually been playing some decent basketball. I think they can hang around long enough to get the cover in the end." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz

"The Hornets win this one comfortably and cover the spread. DeMar DeRozan puts together a respectable individual performance, but there is only so much one player can do against a playoff-hungry Charlotte team at home with a full night of rest and a defensive blueprint in hand. The combined scoring lands well over the total as both teams push pace and Sacramento's defense gives up open looks in bunches." — Kyle Kargel, Winners and Whiners