March Madness Weekend Primer: Duke, Michigan, and UConn’s Potential Elite Eight Foes and Final Four Odds

There are no greater legacy teams left in 2026's NCAA Tournament than East Region No. 1 and No. 2 seeds Duke and UConn, respectively, and Midwest Region No. 1 seed Michigan. Presuming that any combination of the Blue Devils, Huskies, and Wolverines win their Sweet 16 tilts on Friday to survive and advance to the Elite Eight, how do each school's 2026 Final Four prospects look?

Duke and UConn could be bound for a head-to-head clash on Sunday. Michigan may have to survive the best of the Southeastern Conference, a touch of irony with Kentucky having been eliminated from the tourney last weekend. Michigan's shot-blocking, led by center Aday Mara, is a national sensation.

Futures Odds to Reach the NCAA Tournament Final Four

Michigan -170

Duke -120

UConn +400

It's no shocker for Michigan to emerge as a Final Four favorite among the “legacy” trio, given that Duke's shaky debut in this March's tourney nearly coincided with Michigan's spectacular 95-72 second-round win over high-octane SLU. Michigan and Duke's odds to advance past the Elite Eight should be counted on to remain thinner than even risk-versus-reward unless either team is eliminated in a Friday upset. What's surprising is to see UConn's 4-to-1 underdog line to win two more rounds after appearing so sharp.

Note: The above data was collected on March 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Michigan Wolverines: Potential Elite Eight Opponents

The winner of Friday's Michigan-Alabama clash will face the victor of a physical matchup between No. 2-seeded Iowa State and No. 6-seeded Tennessee. The Sweet 16 underdog Volunteers have a strong frontcourt led by bruisers like 6-foot-11 senior Felix Okpara, who grabbed eight rebounds in Tennessee's 79-72 second-round upset victory over Virginia that left only one ACC school active for the next round. Iowa State will fight back with weapons like forward Milan Momcilovic, who scored 20 points on Kentucky.

Mara and Michigan make a tough out for a squad that makes its money under the hoop. Then again, the Wolverines are swatting away a big number of their opponents' trey attempts in addition to close-in shots. Senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg woke up in UM's second tournament tilt to post 25 points. As the X pundit Jaren Benson gushed after the win: “All 5 Michigan starters scored in double figures and blocked a shot, the first time that has happened in an NCAA Tournament game since blocked shots became official in 1986.”

Duke Blue Devils: Potential Elite Eight Opponents

Durham's head coach Jon Scheyer has better options than either UConn or Michigan State, the Sweet Sixteen rivals who'll play to decide who meets the Duke-St. John's winner in an Elite Eight showdown this Sunday. UConn could present a stiffer challenge as a brand with streaky players like Tarris Reed Jr., who could heat up and vanquish the Blue Devils. MSU would be in the consensus underdog's role against Duke based on the Blue Devils' guards blossoming into a unit that can outplay MSU's backcourt.

Duke feels confident in its bigs following the Blue Devils' crazy improvement in the paint from the opening round to the Round of 32. But the Siena game showed that Cayden Boozer's backcourt is a key as well. Guard play is a characteristic in which Duke could potentially outgun either of Sunday's potential foes.

Connecticut Huskies: Potential Elite Eight Opponents

The UConn Huskies will know if their potential Elite Eight rivals are from Duke or St. John's before having their own Sweet Sixteen game on Friday night. Would the Huskies rather go against the Boozer brothers or a revived powerhouse coached by Rick Pitino? Coaches won't let them ponder it prior to Saturday.