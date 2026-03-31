Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Charlotte Hornets will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday. At the start of the year, nearly everybody expected both of these teams to be watching the Eastern Conference playoffs from their couches, but the Hornets orchestrated a fantastic mid-season turnaround to clinch a play-in opportunity. The Nets were not nearly as fortunate, remaining one of the worst teams in the East with an 18-57 record.

Charlotte did well to lock in its play-in berth early because the remaining seven games on the schedule contain some unforgiving matchups. Aside from this game and a game against the Indiana Pacers, the Hornets will exclusively face playoff teams, including dates with the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics. With those juggernauts upcoming, head coach Charles Lee's team must capitalize on easy matchups like this one if it hopes to move out of the 10th seed it currently occupies.

After suffering 10 straight defeats, the Nets somehow managed to get back in the win column in their last game, scoring a 116-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Prior to that, Brooklyn engaged in a deceptively close game against the Los Angeles Lakers, keeping things tight until late in the fourth quarter before succumbing to a loss by the exact same score as the Sacramento contest. Both matchups have featured improvements from the Nets, a welcome change from the hopeless stretch of basketball that had them embark on the aforementioned losing streak. Keeping things close with the Hornets would go a long way in instilling some optimism into an organization that sorely needs it.

Hornets vs Nets Betting Trends

Charlotte is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

The Hornets are 7-6 ATS as road favorites this year.

The under has cashed in five straight Charlotte games.

Despite their abysmal record, the Nets have covered in four of their last five games.

The Nets are 13-17 ATS as home underdogs.

The under has hit in Brooklyn's last three games.

Hornets vs Nets Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Tidjane Salaun, F - Out.

Brooklyn Nets

Terance Mann, F - Out.

Danny Wolf, F - Out.

Michael Porter Jr., F - Out.

Jalen Wilson, F - Questionable.

Day'Ron Sharpe, C - Out.

Hornets vs Nets Prediction and Pick