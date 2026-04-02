Dean Smith vs Roy Williams: Who’s The GOAT Of Tar Heels Coaches?

At the University of North Carolina, basketball greatness is measured not just by banners but by the men who built the program. For decades, two names helped give the Tar Heels basketball program an identity: Dean Smith and Roy Williams.

Both coaches have incredible legacies from their time coaching the Tar Heels. Smith was all about innovation and discipline. Williams began his time at UNC as one of Smith's assistants. He left to become the head coach at Kansas before later returning to North Carolina in 2003 as head coach.

Let's take a look at who the GOAT is for Tar Heel coaching.

Dean Smith: The Architect

Smith coached UNC from 1961-97 and turned the Tar Heels into one of college basketball's best programs. His career coaching record of 879-254 held the most wins total in Division I history until 2005. His career longevity helps give him an edge in the GOAT debate because not too many coaches have had that much excellence for as long as he did. Under Smith's leadership, the Tar Heels won 17 Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championships and reached the men's NCAA tournament 27 times.

Besides stacking up the wins, Smith was very innovative with his coaching style. His offenses liked to control tempo and protect leads. This strategy was so good that it eventually led to the shot-clock era for college basketball.

Smith helped guide the Tar Heels to 11 Final Four appearances and two national titles in 1982 and 1993. The 1982 title became a famous game because it featured a late-game shot by Michael Jordan that helped win the championship. Smith's coaching style was all about discipline, teamwork, and player development. Throughout his coaching career, he coached dozens of future NBA players and created a solid culture for UNC basketball.

Roy Williams: The Closer

Williams spent years learning under Smith before his head coaching career took off. After leaving his assistant position behind Smith at UNC, Williams took his first head coaching role leading the Kansas Jayhawks. He consistently kept the Jayhawks competitive by never missing an NCAA tournament. After his success at Kansas, Williams returned to UNC in 2003 as head coach for the Tar Heels.

In a shorter span than Smith, Williams was able to create an impressive basketball resume. In over 18 seasons of coaching at North Carolina, his record was 485-163. Even though he didn't match the win total of Smith, Williams takes the win for the number of Tar Heel national titles with three of them. Those championships came in 2005, 2009, and 2017, during an era where March Madness became more competitive and unpredictable.

Williams also led UNC to nine ACC regular-season titles and five Final Four appearances. His coaching style was based on their fast-paced offense, strong rebounding, and deep rotations. He preferred an up-tempo style that led to scoring chances in transition.

Finally, Williams was good at rebuilding quickly. When he took over the program in 2003, the Tar Heels just had one of their worst seasons in school history. In 2005, just two years after taking over, North Carolina were champs again.

Measuring Greatness

Determining which coach is the GOAT for UNC comes down to how "success" is defined. Smith had long-term success and an overall influence on college basketball. He had almost 900 wins, decades of consistent tournament appearances, and was the one who put the Tar Heels on the map.

On the other hand, Williams has the big edge in title efficiency. He was able to win three titles in just an 18-season span, and that's tough to do, especially in the modern era of college basketball. Williams' tenure stands out because of how productive his coaching run was. Both coaches shared the success of dominating the ACC during their eras and were always able to compete against their rival, the Duke Blue Devils, and other elite programs.

It's really tough to compare Smith and Williams and come out with the true winner of the GOAT coach for the Tar Heels. They both did very well in keeping UNC competitive in both the regular season and the NCAA tournament. Smith created the game plan for success at North Carolina, and the culture was built around teamwork, intelligence, and discipline. Williams kept that tradition going and added championship success to the mix.