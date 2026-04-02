Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Phoenix Suns will face the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday in a battle of two play-in teams. Despite suffering through a five-game losing streak in mid-March, the Suns sit comfortably in the seventh seed in the Western Conference, a position they will likely retain into the postseason. Charlotte's seeding is much more variable, as the 10th seed in the East is only three games back from the fifth, opening the door for the Hornets to make a run up the standings if they can string together a few wins.

Even with a three-game lead over the ninth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers, a tough end-of-season schedule could see Phoenix choke its lead if it does not finish strong. This game is followed by matchups against the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Oklahoma City Thunder, three teams well ahead of the Suns in the standings. Meanwhile, the Clippers only have two games left against teams with winning records. Losing this game would turn those closing matchups against elite teams into must-win matchups for the Suns, turning Thursday night's affair into a hugely important one.

While the Suns have plenty to lose, the Hornets can only improve their seeding in the closing weeks of the season. They have clinched the final play-in spot, and a couple of good games could completely turn their seeding on its head. Helping the situation is the fact that the team is fully healthy entering its most important phase of the year, without a single player on its injury report. The Hornets are shaping up to be the play-in team no one wants to face in the first round, and putting together a couple of victories to end the campaign would help reinforce that perception.

Spread

Suns +5.5 (-103)

Hornets -5.5 (-108)

Money line

Suns +190

Hornets -200

Totals

Over 223 (-104)

Under 223 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on April 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Suns vs. Hornets Betting Trends

Phoenix is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The Suns have been one of the best teams in the league ATS when playing away from home, going 23-14.

The over has cashed in four straight Suns games.

Charlotte has covered in three of its last five games.

The Hornets are 23-15 ATS when playing at home.

Somehow, the over has cashed in six straight Hornets games.

Suns vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Phoenix Suns

Mark Williams, C - Out.

Haywood Highsmith, F - Out.

Amir Coffey, F - Out.

Charlotte Hornets

No injuries of note.

Suns vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick