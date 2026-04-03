Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Charlotte Hornets may not be able to reach as high as a No. 6 seed in the East. But if the Hornets take advantage of a soft opponent in Friday's 7 p.m. EST home game against Indiana, they'll be earning an enhanced chance at an advantageous No. 7 seed that brings the NBA Play-In Tournament to the Spectrum Center.

Charlotte improved to 41-36 with a 127-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, raising the question of whether Kon Knueppel's club will be rested and focused enough to win this Friday easily. Fans who sympathize with the Hornets' fatigue following Charlotte's watershed of a midseason hot streak may have counted Hornets-Pacers as a reprieve for the roster. Indiana is a steep underdog in Charlotte after winning just four contests in February and March combined to remain mired in the East's cellar.

Indiana's uptick is a trend that such supporters couldn't have anticipated. Somehow, the Pacers have won two in a row and three of their last five, covering spreads against the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers. While the Pacers' living pulse makes it worrisome for Charlotte to need its 42nd win so badly, the 18-58 Pacers did make one of the Hornets' potential Play-In Tournament rivals look bad by mauling Miami.

Spread

Pacers +16 (-107)

Hornets -16 (103)

Money line

Pacers +931

Hornets -1010

Total

Over 237 (-111)

Under 237 (+102)

Note: The above data was collected on April 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers Betting Trends

Charlotte has covered point spreads in six of the last eight meetings.

The Hornets snapped a 0-3 streak against the Pacers in February.

The Indiana Pacers have won their last two contests on the road.

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Center PJ Hall is questionable with an ankle injury.

Indiana Pacers

Forward Pascal Siakam is probable with a knee injury.

Forward Obi Toppin is questionable with a foot injury.

Point guard TJ McConnell is out with a hamstring injury.

Forward Aaron Nesmith is out with a neck injury.

Point guard Andrew Nembhard is out due to back-injury management.

Forward Jarace Walker is out with a back injury.

Center Ivica Zubac is out for the season with injured ribs.

Guard Johnny Furphy is out for the season with a knee injury.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers Predictions and Picks

Not only did Pascal Siakam and the Pacers score 145 points against the Bulls on Sunday, but they also did it without point guard Andrew Nembhard in Indiana's lineup. Siakam, who scored a combined 55 points in the Pacers' two recent wins, is such a gifted center that his production on a good night can endure even when complementary weapons are out. Charlotte's guard-focused lineup will have to stay big enough.

Nembhard's injury report, however, demonstrates how many of the NBA's cellar teams are protecting their NBA Draft opportunity without asking active cagers to tank on the hardwood. The veteran is said to be missing time due to lower-back “injury management” according to ESPN, another term for resting.