Bruins vs Hurricanes: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Boston Bruins look to get one step closer to clinching a playoff spot as they battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Bruins are 43-26-9 and fourth in the Atlantic Division. They currently hold the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and have a five-point lead over the second spot. Boston just lost to the Philadelphia Flyers on the road, 2-1, in overtime. After the first period, the Flyers were up 1-0. Early in the third period, the Bruins tied the game up. Boston was outshot by Philly 31-19, outhit 21-19, and lost in face-offs 35-24. The power play was 1-for-1 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5 on stops. The Bruins gave the puck away a lot.

The Hurricanes are 49-22-6 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They currently have the best record in the Eastern Conference, but it's only a two-point lead on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres. The Canes just lost to the Ottawa Senators on the road, 6-3. Carolina scored first and then a few minutes later, they gave up two goals. The Hurricanes were able to tie things up at the end of the period. From there, Ottawa scored the next three goals and the Canes didn't respond until late in the game. Carolina was outshot 31-28 and lost in face-offs 39-25, but won in hits 30-28. The power play was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 0-for-2 on stops.

Spread

Bruins +1.5 (-163)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+125)

Money line

Bruins +159

Hurricanes -169

Total

OVER 6 (-1165

UNDER 6 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on April 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Bruins vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

Boston is 2-4 SU in its last six games against Carolina.

Boston is 4-12 SU in its last 16 games on the road.

Boston is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games when playing on the road against Carolina.

The total has gone OVER in five of Carolina's last seven games.

Carolina is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of Carolina's last 12 games against Boston.

Bruins vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Boston Bruins

None

Carolina Hurricanes

Jordan Staal, C - Day-to-day

Jordan Martinook, LW - Day-to-day

Bruins vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

Boston is 11th in scoring, tied for 16th in goals against, ninth on the power play, and 26th on the penalty kill. Morgan Geekie leads the team in goals. The Bruins have lost three games in a row and they scored only one goal in all three games. This game will be the last stop on a four-game road trip, where so far they have gone 0-2-1. The defense has done its part on the trip and all of these games were against some tough opponents. The Bruins have been battle-tested and are looking to finally break through again on offense.

Carolina is fourth in scoring, seventh in goals against, fifth on the power play, and 12th on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis leads the team in goals. The Hurricanes just finished up a four-game road trip and went 3-1. The Canes only need a point tonight to secure their fourth division title in six years. The team has won three of their last four games and the offense has scored three goals or more in all four games. They are balanced on both sides of the puck and the defense is ready to get back on track.

Best Bet: Under