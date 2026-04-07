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Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Charlotte Hornets will face pressure to extend a four-game winning streak this Tuesday night, when the 53-25 Boston Celtics welcome the 43-36 Hornets to TD Garden for an opening…

Kurt Boyer
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 04: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics watch a play during the second half at the TD Garden on March 04, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets will face pressure to extend a four-game winning streak this Tuesday night, when the 53-25 Boston Celtics welcome the 43-36 Hornets to TD Garden for an opening tipoff at 8 p.m. EST.

Charlotte is still paying the price for having such a poor start in 2025-26. No matter how exciting the club's brand of basketball may be, the Hornets may have run out of time to surpass Philadelphia and Toronto in the race for the final automatic playoff seed in the East. That didn't stop Charlotte's guard LaMelo Ball from having a ball on Easter, scoring 35 points to lead the Hornets over the Timberwolves 122-108.

Boston prevailed 114-99 in the clubs' last meeting in Charlotte nine days ago, superstar Celtics forward Jayson Tatum leading with 32 points as the Hornets' rookie sensation Kon Knueppel was held to just 1-of-6 from downtown. However, Charlotte tripped Boston 118-89 in March 4's bout in Beantown. 

Spread

  • Hornets +5.5 (-104)
  • Celtics -5.5 (-104)

Money line

  • Hornets +194
  • Celtics -214

Total

  • Over 220.5 (-100)
  • Under 220.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on April 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The Charlotte Hornets have won nine of their last 11 games.
  • The Boston Celtics are on a 2-6 skid against the point spread. 
  • Totals went over just once in the previous seven meetings.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

  • Point guard Coby White is questionable with a groin injury.
  • Center PJ Hall is out with an ankle injury.

Boston Celtics

  • None

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Predictions and Picks

The bright side of the Hornets' plight is that it's better to start slow and finish strong than vice versa. Knueppel set a franchise record with his 261st trey of the season in last Thursday's 127-107 win over the Phoenix Suns. Small forward Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 25 points, but it was Knueppel's feat that “put an exclamation mark on his tremendous rookie campaign,” as told by Mack Baltes of Duke Wire.

It's hard to beat Boston with finesse tactics, no matter how well your backcourt fares. Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is fourth in the NBA with a 28.7 scoring average. Boston's top-ranked defense is so fine-tuned against drive-and-kick teams that Charlotte has no choice except to try to produce in the paint, pitting the Hornets' lesser-known frontcourt against the Celtics' intimidating seven-foot center Neemias Queta.

Charlotte has a small margin of error in Tuesday's game, in which Boston may decide to push the pedal down and work to clinch a No. 2 playoff seed. Gamble on the Celtics to win a high-scoring encounter.

boston celticsCharlotte Hornets
Kurt BoyerWriter
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