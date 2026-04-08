How to Watch The Masters on TV and Streaming in 2026

Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain warms up at the tournament practice area during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia.

It's another beautiful week, and The Masters is back at Augusta National Golf Club. If you couldn't make it to the course at Augusta National Golf Club, you're in luck, because there are so many ways to watch it on TV and streaming. It's a little overwhelming just how much coverage there is. And there's one great change this year: more early round coverage on Round 1 and Round 2 with Amazon Prime.

We'll break it all down for you here. Assuming you're not out walking the course, you'll be able to watch pretty much every second of the tournament in some form or fashion on TV or online.

First of all, you need to know that Masters.com is the best sports site in the world, period. You have complete coverage of literally every golfer, every shot, and so many special ways to watch it.

As has been the case for a while, ESPN and CBS are sharing the television duties for getting you all the images from Augusta National. Thursday and Friday afternoon you'll turn to ESPN, and then the weekend afternoon festivities move to CBS.

Complete Coverage Breakdown

Thursday, April 9

Online and Streaming

Television with Streaming

Round 1 Prime Video Coverage: 1-3 p.m. (Prime Video)

1-3 p.m. (Prime Video) Round 1 ESPN Telecast: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN tv and App)

Friday, April 10

Online and Streaming

Television with Streaming

Round 2 Prime Video Coverage: 1-3 p.m. (Prime Video)

1-3 p.m. (Prime Video) Round 2 ESPN Telecast: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN App)

Saturday, April 11

Online and Streaming

Television with Streaming

Round 3 Early Coverage: 12-2 p.m. (Paramount+)

12-2 p.m. (Paramount+) Round 3 CBS Telecast: 2-7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, April 12

Online and Streaming

Television with Streaming