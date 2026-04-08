PodcastsContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

How to Watch The Masters on TV and Streaming in 2026

With the best live online coverage in all of sports, and ESPN and CBS anchoring the TV coverage, there’s plenty of ways to see all of the Masters.

Brandon Plotnick
Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain warms up at the tournament practice area during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain warms up at the tournament practice area during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

It's another beautiful week, and The Masters is back at Augusta National Golf Club. If you couldn't make it to the course at Augusta National Golf Club, you're in luck, because there are so many ways to watch it on TV and streaming. It's a little overwhelming just how much coverage there is. And there's one great change this year: more early round coverage on Round 1 and Round 2 with Amazon Prime.

We'll break it all down for you here. Assuming you're not out walking the course, you'll be able to watch pretty much every second of the tournament in some form or fashion on TV or online.

First of all, you need to know that Masters.com is the best sports site in the world, period. You have complete coverage of literally every golfer, every shot, and so many special ways to watch it.

As has been the case for a while, ESPN and CBS are sharing the television duties for getting you all the images from Augusta National. Thursday and Friday afternoon you'll turn to ESPN, and then the weekend afternoon festivities move to CBS.

Complete Coverage Breakdown

Thursday, April 9

Online and Streaming

Television with Streaming

  • Round 1 Prime Video Coverage: 1-3 p.m. (Prime Video)
  • Round 1 ESPN Telecast: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN tv and App)

Friday, April 10

Online and Streaming

Television with Streaming

  • Round 2 Prime Video Coverage: 1-3 p.m. (Prime Video)
  • Round 2 ESPN Telecast: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN App)

Saturday, April 11

Online and Streaming

Television with Streaming

Sunday, April 12

Online and Streaming

Television with Streaming

MastersTHE MASTERS
Brandon PlotnickEditor
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
Related Stories
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Tommy Fleetwood of England and his caddie Ian Finnis walk over the Nelson Bridge at the 13th hole during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
GolfYour Complete Guide to All 18 Holes at Augusta National for The 2026 MastersBrandon Plotnick
14 Apr 1996 : Greg Norman of Australia collapses on the ground after narrowly missing his chip shot on the 15th green during the final tound of the 1996 US Masters Golf Championship at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Nick Faldo wenton to win the event from Greg Norman. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Munday/ALLSPORT
GolfInfamous Masters meltdowns: The most shocking defeats at AugustaMichael Garaventa
Nick Faldo, one of the best Masters comebacks in 1996
Golf5 Iconic Comebacks in Masters HistoryEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect