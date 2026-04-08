How to Watch The Masters on TV and Streaming in 2026
With the best live online coverage in all of sports, and ESPN and CBS anchoring the TV coverage, there’s plenty of ways to see all of the Masters.
It's another beautiful week, and The Masters is back at Augusta National Golf Club. If you couldn't make it to the course at Augusta National Golf Club, you're in luck, because there are so many ways to watch it on TV and streaming. It's a little overwhelming just how much coverage there is. And there's one great change this year: more early round coverage on Round 1 and Round 2 with Amazon Prime.
We'll break it all down for you here. Assuming you're not out walking the course, you'll be able to watch pretty much every second of the tournament in some form or fashion on TV or online.
First of all, you need to know that Masters.com is the best sports site in the world, period. You have complete coverage of literally every golfer, every shot, and so many special ways to watch it.
As has been the case for a while, ESPN and CBS are sharing the television duties for getting you all the images from Augusta National. Thursday and Friday afternoon you'll turn to ESPN, and then the weekend afternoon festivities move to CBS.
Complete Coverage Breakdown
Thursday, April 9
Online and Streaming
- Honorary Starters: 7:30 a.m. (Masters.com, Masters App)
- Masters On the Range: 8:30-10-30 a.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)
- Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+, Prime Video, ESPN App, DirecTV)
- Featured Holes (4, 5 and 6): 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, ESPN App)
- Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12 and 13): 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+, Prime Video, ESPN App, DirecTV)
- Featured Holes (15 and 16): 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+, Prime Video, ESPN App, DirecTV)
- Full Round 1 Stream: 1-7:30 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App)
Television with Streaming
- Round 1 Prime Video Coverage: 1-3 p.m. (Prime Video)
- Round 1 ESPN Telecast: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN tv and App)
Friday, April 10
Online and Streaming
- Masters On the Range: 8:30-10-30 a.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)
- Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+, Prime Video, ESPN App, DirecTV)
- Featured Holes (4, 5 and 6): 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, ESPN App)
- Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12 and 13): 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+, Prime Video, ESPN App, DirecTV)
- Featured Holes (15 and 16): 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+, Prime Video, ESPN App, DirecTV)
- Full Round 2 Stream: 1-7:30 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App)
Television with Streaming
- Round 2 Prime Video Coverage: 1-3 p.m. (Prime Video)
- Round 2 ESPN Telecast: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN App)
Saturday, April 11
Online and Streaming
- On the Range: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)
- Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+, Prime Video, ESPN App, DirecTV)
- Featured Holes (4, 5 and 6): 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, ESPN App)
- Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12 and 13): 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+, Prime Video, ESPN App, DirecTV)
- Featured Holes (15 and 16): 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+, Prime Video, ESPN App, DirecTV)
- Full Round 3 Stream: 12-7 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App)
Television with Streaming
- Round 3 Early Coverage: 12-2 p.m. (Paramount+)
- Round 3 CBS Telecast: 2-7 p.m. (Paramount+)
Sunday, April 12
Online and Streaming
- On the Range: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)
- Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+, Prime Video, ESPN App, DirecTV)
- Featured Holes (4, 5 and 6): 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, ESPN App)
- Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12 and 13): 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+, Prime Video, ESPN App, DirecTV)
- Featured Holes (15 and 16): 12:30-6:30 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+, Prime Video, ESPN App, DirecTV)
- Full Round 4 Stream: 12-7 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App)
- Green Jacket Ceremony: 7 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App)
Television with Streaming
- Round 4 Early Coverage: 12-2 p.m. (Paramount+)
- Round 4 CBS Telecast: 2-7 p.m. (Paramount+)