Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The marathon of the NHL season will get one step closer to the finish line for the Carolina Hurricanes when they play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. EST on Thursday. For Carolina, the regular season cannot end soon enough, with the potential for a deep run into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the very near future. The Blackhawks are also eagerly awaiting their final game, but for entirely different reasons. Chicago has endured an absolutely miserable campaign, winning only 28 games as it prepares to face the leader of the Metropolitan Division.

Carolina's defense is plenty capable of carrying the team to victories, but the offense has been the key to most of the Hurricanes' wins. Center Sebastian Aho has poured in 79 points, and three other players have scored more than 60, showing that even without a top-shelf offensive player, Carolina's depth has allowed it to maintain its status as one of the best attacks in the NHL. With a surprisingly clean bill of health deep into the regular season, the Hurricanes have an excellent opportunity to go on a deep run when the playoffs finally arrive.

Optimism is usually easy to come by in Chicago hockey, but the 2025-26 season was almost entirely devoid of it. The Blackhawks only managed to win consecutive games seven different times, including only one instance since late January. Since this season was always going to be focused on the development of young players, changes in the front office or the coaching staff are unlikely, providing some basis of stability as the Blackhawks aim to make some major additions over the offseason.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+115)

Blackhawks +1.5 (-128)

Money line

Hurricanes -219

Blackhawks +201

Totals

Over 6.5 (+106)

Under 6.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on April 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Betting Trends

Despite their excellent record, the Hurricanes are only 30-48 ATS this year.

However, Carolina is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

The over is 4-0-1 in Carolina's last five games.

Somehow, the Blackhawks are 48-30 ATS.

To complete their ATS mirroring of the Hurricanes, the Blackhawks are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 contests.

The under is 3-2 in Chicago's last five games.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Jalen Chatfield, D - Out.

Pyotr Kochetkov, G - Out.

Chicago Blackhawks

Oliver Moore, LW - Out.

Matt Grzelcyk, D - Out.

Artyom Levshunov, D - Out.

Ryan Ellis, D - Out.

Shea Weber, D - Out.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction and Pick