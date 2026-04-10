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2026 Masters Third Round Pairings and Tee Times Announced

After a remarkable first two rounds of the 2026 Masters Tournament, Rory McIlroy can sleep in a bit before taking on Augusta National Golf Club.

Brandon Plotnick
Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

After a remarkable first two rounds of the 2026 Masters Tournament, Rory McIlroy can sleep in a bit before taking on Augusta National Golf Club. He likely won't. But he COULD.

McIlroy holds the largest lead ever at the Masters after 36 holes, with a 6-shot cushion over second place. He shot a remarkable 7-under, 65 on Friday and sits at 12-under.

The defending Masters champion is set to tee off in the third round at 2:50 p.m. Saturday. He's paired with Sam Burns, who is tied for second at 6-under.

Starting the day at 9:31 a.m. will be Kurt Kitayama and Alex Noran, who are among a large group that sits 16 shots back of McIlroy at 4-over.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is paired with Ludvig Aberg for a 12:16 p.m. start, sits 12 shots back.

Here's the full list of pairings and start times for Saturday's third round at Augusta National.

Group 1 - 9:31 a.m.

  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Alex Noren

Group 2 - 9:42 a.m.

  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Rasmus Højgaard

Group 3 - 9:53 a.m.

  • Jon Rahm
  • Si Woo Kim

Group 4 - 10:04 a.m.

  • Brian Harman
  • Corey Conners

Group 5 - 10:15 a.m.

  • Sergio Garcia
  • Maverick McNealy

Group 6 - 10:26 a.m.

  • Keegan Bradley
  • Viktor Hovland

Group 7 - 10:37 a.m.

  • Justin Thomas
  • Gary Woodland

Group 8 - 10:48 a.m.

  • Samuel Stevens
  • Adam Scott

Group 9 - 11:10 a.m.

  • Marco Penge
  • Matt McCarty

Group 10 - 11:21 a.m.

  • Jordan Spieth
  • Sepp Straka

Group 11 - 11:32 a.m.

  • Aaron Rai
  • Jacob Bridgeman

Group 12 - 11:43 a.m.

  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Sungjae Im

Group 13 - 11:54 a.m.

  • Dustin Johnson
  • Russell Henley

Group 14 - 12:05 p.m.

  • Harris English
  • Ryan Gerard

Group 15 - 12:16 p.m.

  • Ludvig Åberg
  • Scottie Scheffler

Group 16 - 12:38 p.m.

  • Collin Morikawa
  • Brian Campbell

Group 17 - 12:49 p.m.

  • Nick Taylor
  • Matt Fitzpatrick

Group 18 - 1:00 p.m.

  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Michael Brennan

Group 19 - 1:11 p.m.

  • Jake Knapp
  • Xander Schauffele

Group 20 - 1:22 p.m.

  • Ben Griffin
  • Max Homa

Group 21 - 1:33 p.m.

  • Chris Gotterup
  • Brooks Koepka

Group 22 - 1:55 p.m.

  • Jason Day
  • Cameron Young

Group 23 - 2:06 p.m.

  • Haotong Li
  • Kristoffer Reitan

Group 24 - 2:17 p.m.

  • Wyndham Clark
  • Tyrrell Hatton

Group 25 - 2:28 p.m.

  • Shane Lowry
  • Tommy Fleetwood

Group 26 - 2:39 p.m.

  • Patrick Reed
  • Justin Rose

Group 27 - 2:50 p.m.

  • Rory McIlroy
  • Sam Burns
MastersTHE MASTERS
Brandon PlotnickEditor
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
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