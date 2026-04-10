2026 Masters Third Round Pairings and Tee Times Announced

Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia.

After a remarkable first two rounds of the 2026 Masters Tournament, Rory McIlroy can sleep in a bit before taking on Augusta National Golf Club. He likely won't. But he COULD.

McIlroy holds the largest lead ever at the Masters after 36 holes, with a 6-shot cushion over second place. He shot a remarkable 7-under, 65 on Friday and sits at 12-under.

The defending Masters champion is set to tee off in the third round at 2:50 p.m. Saturday. He's paired with Sam Burns, who is tied for second at 6-under.

Starting the day at 9:31 a.m. will be Kurt Kitayama and Alex Noran, who are among a large group that sits 16 shots back of McIlroy at 4-over.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is paired with Ludvig Aberg for a 12:16 p.m. start, sits 12 shots back.

Here's the full list of pairings and start times for Saturday's third round at Augusta National.

Group 1 - 9:31 a.m.

Kurt Kitayama

Alex Noren

Group 2 - 9:42 a.m.

Charl Schwartzel

Rasmus Højgaard

Group 3 - 9:53 a.m.

Jon Rahm

Si Woo Kim

Group 4 - 10:04 a.m.

Brian Harman

Corey Conners

Group 5 - 10:15 a.m.

Sergio Garcia

Maverick McNealy

Group 6 - 10:26 a.m.

Keegan Bradley

Viktor Hovland

Group 7 - 10:37 a.m.

Justin Thomas

Gary Woodland

Group 8 - 10:48 a.m.

Samuel Stevens

Adam Scott

Group 9 - 11:10 a.m.

Marco Penge

Matt McCarty

Group 10 - 11:21 a.m.

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Group 11 - 11:32 a.m.

Aaron Rai

Jacob Bridgeman

Group 12 - 11:43 a.m.

Patrick Cantlay

Sungjae Im

Group 13 - 11:54 a.m.

Dustin Johnson

Russell Henley

Group 14 - 12:05 p.m.

Harris English

Ryan Gerard

Group 15 - 12:16 p.m.

Ludvig Åberg

Scottie Scheffler

Group 16 - 12:38 p.m.

Collin Morikawa

Brian Campbell

Group 17 - 12:49 p.m.

Nick Taylor

Matt Fitzpatrick

Group 18 - 1:00 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama

Michael Brennan

Group 19 - 1:11 p.m.

Jake Knapp

Xander Schauffele

Group 20 - 1:22 p.m.

Ben Griffin

Max Homa

Group 21 - 1:33 p.m.

Chris Gotterup

Brooks Koepka

Group 22 - 1:55 p.m.

Jason Day

Cameron Young

Group 23 - 2:06 p.m.

Haotong Li

Kristoffer Reitan

Group 24 - 2:17 p.m.

Wyndham Clark

Tyrrell Hatton

Group 25 - 2:28 p.m.

Shane Lowry

Tommy Fleetwood

Group 26 - 2:39 p.m.

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Group 27 - 2:50 p.m.