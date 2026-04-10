2026 Masters Third Round Pairings and Tee Times Announced
After a remarkable first two rounds of the 2026 Masters Tournament, Rory McIlroy can sleep in a bit before taking on Augusta National Golf Club.
After a remarkable first two rounds of the 2026 Masters Tournament, Rory McIlroy can sleep in a bit before taking on Augusta National Golf Club. He likely won't. But he COULD.
McIlroy holds the largest lead ever at the Masters after 36 holes, with a 6-shot cushion over second place. He shot a remarkable 7-under, 65 on Friday and sits at 12-under.
The defending Masters champion is set to tee off in the third round at 2:50 p.m. Saturday. He's paired with Sam Burns, who is tied for second at 6-under.
Starting the day at 9:31 a.m. will be Kurt Kitayama and Alex Noran, who are among a large group that sits 16 shots back of McIlroy at 4-over.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is paired with Ludvig Aberg for a 12:16 p.m. start, sits 12 shots back.
Here's the full list of pairings and start times for Saturday's third round at Augusta National.
Group 1 - 9:31 a.m.
- Kurt Kitayama
- Alex Noren
Group 2 - 9:42 a.m.
- Charl Schwartzel
- Rasmus Højgaard
Group 3 - 9:53 a.m.
- Jon Rahm
- Si Woo Kim
Group 4 - 10:04 a.m.
- Brian Harman
- Corey Conners
Group 5 - 10:15 a.m.
- Sergio Garcia
- Maverick McNealy
Group 6 - 10:26 a.m.
- Keegan Bradley
- Viktor Hovland
Group 7 - 10:37 a.m.
- Justin Thomas
- Gary Woodland
Group 8 - 10:48 a.m.
- Samuel Stevens
- Adam Scott
Group 9 - 11:10 a.m.
- Marco Penge
- Matt McCarty
Group 10 - 11:21 a.m.
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
Group 11 - 11:32 a.m.
- Aaron Rai
- Jacob Bridgeman
Group 12 - 11:43 a.m.
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sungjae Im
Group 13 - 11:54 a.m.
- Dustin Johnson
- Russell Henley
Group 14 - 12:05 p.m.
- Harris English
- Ryan Gerard
Group 15 - 12:16 p.m.
- Ludvig Åberg
- Scottie Scheffler
Group 16 - 12:38 p.m.
- Collin Morikawa
- Brian Campbell
Group 17 - 12:49 p.m.
- Nick Taylor
- Matt Fitzpatrick
Group 18 - 1:00 p.m.
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Michael Brennan
Group 19 - 1:11 p.m.
- Jake Knapp
- Xander Schauffele
Group 20 - 1:22 p.m.
- Ben Griffin
- Max Homa
Group 21 - 1:33 p.m.
- Chris Gotterup
- Brooks Koepka
Group 22 - 1:55 p.m.
- Jason Day
- Cameron Young
Group 23 - 2:06 p.m.
- Haotong Li
- Kristoffer Reitan
Group 24 - 2:17 p.m.
- Wyndham Clark
- Tyrrell Hatton
Group 25 - 2:28 p.m.
- Shane Lowry
- Tommy Fleetwood
Group 26 - 2:39 p.m.
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
Group 27 - 2:50 p.m.
- Rory McIlroy
- Sam Burns