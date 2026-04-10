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Charlotte FC vs Nashville Odds, Spread, and Total

Charlotte FC will look to make it three wins in a row as they battle first-place Nashville on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. EST. Charlotte is 3-2-1 and tied for…

Michael Garaventa
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 14: Tim Ream #3 of Charlotte FC dribbles the ball during a game against Inter Miami at Bank of America Stadium on March 14, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Charlotte FC will look to make it three wins in a row as they battle first-place Nashville on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Charlotte is 3-2-1 and tied for second in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the winless Philadelphia Union at home 2-1. Charlotte scored the first goal of the match at the 30-minute mark. They gave up the lead at the 78-minute mark, but were able to get the game-winning goal two minutes later. Charlotte won in possession 57.8%-42.2% and in shots on goal 5-3. They also had a decent amount of corner kicks and benefited from a lot of Philly fouls.

Nashville is 4-1-1 and first in the Eastern Conference standings. They have the fourth most points in the MLS and in their last MLS match, lost to Chicago Fire FC on the road 1-0. The only goal of the match came in the very first minute. Nashville won in possession 61.1%-38.9% and outshot Chicago 4-3. Shot attempts were even at 10 apiece and Nashville had a few corner kick chances.

Charlotte vs Nashville Betting Trends

  • Charlotte FC is 4-1 in their last 5 games against the spread.
  • The totals have gone OVER in 4 of Charlotte FC's last 5 games.
  • The totals have gone OVER in 3 of Charlotte FC's last 4 games at home,
  • Nashville is 3-2 in their last 5 games against the spread
  • Nashville is 1-2 in their road games against the spread
  • The totals have gone OVER in 2 of Nashville's last 5 games

Charlotte vs Nashville Injury Reports

Charlotte

  • Jack Neeley, D - lower body

Nashville

  • Chris Applewhite, D - leg

Charlotte vs Nashville Predictions and Picks

Charlotte has a goal differential of plus-5 and has given up one goal or fewer in four straight home games. They are tied for sixth in goal difference, tied for eighth in goals scored, tied third in assists, and tied for seventh in goals conceded. Pep Biel leads the team with four goals, and in his last match, he recorded one assist and had two shots. They will look to keep the offense trending up at home.

Nashville has a goal differential of 10 and has been shut out twice on the road. They are third in goal difference, tied fifth in goals scored, tied 13th in assists, and fourth in goals conceded. Sam Surridge leads the team with seven goals, and in his last match, he had four shots and one of them was on target. This team has only scored once in three road games, but the defense did have two shutouts. Their road record is 1-1-1 and Nashville will look to transfer their home goal success to the road games because at home, they are averaging four goals per game.

Best Bet: Under

This will be Charlotte's fifth straight game at home and the defense has been very consistent by giving up one goal or fewer. Nashville knows how to score with ease at home, but not on the road. However, in all six of their MLS matches, the defense has never given up more than a goal in a game.

charlotte fcNashville SC
Michael GaraventaWriter
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