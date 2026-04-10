Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Charlotte Hornets are lucky to be welcoming a clinched No. 1 seed in the Detroit Pistons this Friday at 7 p.m. EST. But the Hornets' luck might have run out when it comes to claiming a solid seed of their own.

Charlotte blew a critical chance to upset the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, losing 113-102 at TD Garden after a poor second half. The Hornets shot just 43.2% from the field as Kon Knueppel finished 5-of-16 overall. Charlotte fell to 43-37 and ninth place in the East, almost surely bound for a difficult NBA Play-In Tournament seeding.

The Detroit Pistons are on top of the world after sealing a top postseason berth. It's yet another milestone for a Pistons squad that was overlooked before rising to prominence a year ago. But at the same time, it isn't wise to make wagers on the Pistons based on their record. Insofar as the final few regular-season games are concerned, Detroit might as well be a tanking team looking ahead to more meaningful games in the future. Motor City superstar Cade Cunningham remains sidelined in recovery for a collapsed lung.

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Spread

Detroit -17.5 (-108)

Hornets +17.5 (-103)

Money line

Detroit -1327

Hornets +1127

Total

Over 249 (-103)

Under 249 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on April 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons Betting Trends

The Hornets have won seven of their last nine home games.

The Pistons have dropped two of their last three road games.

Totals have gone under in 11 of the previous 12 meetings.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Center PJ Hall is questionable with an ankle injury.

Point guard Coby White is questionable with a groin injury.

Detroit Pistons

Guard Kevin Huerter is out with an illness.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons Predictions and Picks

Are the Hornets overrated due to their youthful promise? Even after Charlotte's blown lead led to a painful defeat in Boston, the NBA media continued to heap praise on Carolina's upstarts. “Hornets made (the Celtics) work for it,” posted Keith Smith of Spotrac on X after the contest. Smith went on to say that the Hornets would be “fun” in the NBA's conference quarterfinals if Charlotte is still active on April's third weekend.

It's no fun to lose bets on an upstart that gets tripped up. Charlotte, by some metrics, has been one of the top five NBA clubs in betting action over the last few weeks. Just as such a majority of NBA fans favored them to outpace the field, the Hornets wrapped key losses to Boston and Philadelphia around a brief winning streak to fall short of the No. 6 seed or anything close to it. The Hornets could be one-and-done in the Play-In Tournament.