Inevitable? McIlroy Holds Largest 36-Hole Lead in Masters History, 6 Up

Rory McIlroy reacts after chipping in for birdie on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia.

Inevitable. There was a phase during Tiger Woods' historic runs at Augusta National Golf Club where winning just seemed inevitable. But since those days, very few things at the Masters Tournament have ever felt inevitable. Enter one Rory McIlroy at the 2026 Masters.

While there are plenty of pitfalls potentially ahead as we enter the weekend, the defending champion did just about everything he could during Friday's second round to make winning back-to-back Green Jackets seem, well, inevitable. He has the largest 36-hole lead in the history of the Masters, after a remarkable round of 7-under, 65, putting him at 12-under overall

Even with two bogeys on his card (the cursed fifth and 10th holes), our leader going into the weekend found plenty of ways to get those strokes back. A birdie binge on 2, 3 and 4, followed by back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13, and then hammered home with birdies on 15, 16, 17 and 18 has McIlroy with a six-shot lead on the field.

"On this golf course you can get on runs, and for me it's all about staying patient until I can feel good enough that I can get on one," McIlroy said after this impressive round.

That run was highlighted by an incredible blind chip-in from just short of the green on 17. He watched as the crowd erupted when the ball rolled in.

Largest 36 Hole Lead Ever

McIlroy largest lead ever after 36 holes in this tournament is one shot better than six other men who held five-shot leads. Only one of those didn't end up winning the tournament: Harry Cooper back in 1936. Scottie Scheffler was the last to do it, with his incredible run in 2022.

"I know what can happen out here," McIlroy said as he made sure to note that nothing is inevitable at Augusta National. "You don't have to remind me to not get ahead of myself at this place."

One notable fact: McIlroy didn't actually play particularly great off the tee all day. He's actually ranked 90th out of the 91 golfers in driving accuracy so far in the tournament.

Chasing the Leader

Looking way up at McIlroy is the duo of Sam Burns and Patrick Reed, who are 6-under. Burns co-led after Round 1, but was only able to gain one stroke Friday with a 71. Reed - the 2018 Masters champion - shot solid back-to-back rounds of 69. A bogey on 18 took him out of second place by himself.

Last year's runner-up, Justin Rose, sits tied for fourth with Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood, all at 5-under. One shot back of that group is a healthy pack of six golfers, led by Tyrrell Hatton, Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Haotong Li, Kristoffer Reitan and Cameron Young.

Hatton had a beautiful 6-under, 66 round, that looked like it would be the round of the day until McIlroy's remarkable run.

Missing the Cut

It wasn't the best Masters week for one of golf's other biggest names: Bryson DeChambeau. DeChambeau followed up his first-round 76 with a 2-over, 74. He missed the cut by two shots. The reigning U.S. Open champion, J.J. Spaun missed the cut by two shots.

Ultimately, 54 of the 91 players made the weekend, with the cut line coming at 4-over or better. Just sliding into the weekend were notable names like Jon Rahm, Si Woo Ki and Charl Schwartzel.

No amateurs made the cut this year, so low amateur is a tie between Ethan Fang and Jackson Herrington.