Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: NBA Play-In Tournament Odds, Spread, and Total

Heat is supposed to burn hot. Hornets are supposed to shock you with a sting. Those roles are reversed for Tuesday night's NBA Play-In Tournament tilt pairing the No. 9-seeded Charlotte Hornets versus the No. 10-seeded Miami Heat. The Eastern Conference elimination contest begins in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Charlotte burned through the season's late going to earn a bid in the Play-In Tournament. Kon Knueppel's club produced a landmark eight-game winning streak in February that helped to overcome the Hornets' hapless stretches of last fall. The Hornets finished 44-38 while becoming a popular pick at sportsbooks. Charlotte is dangerous in the NBA playoffs if the Hornets get that far, but they won't surprise anyone.

Meanwhile, the 43-39 Miami Heat have been stealthily biding time in an effort to catch 2026's play-in field sleeping. Big man Bam Adebayo and the Heat went on a seven-game streak of their own in March before plunging back into tenth position with a 3-10 skid. But the Heat rebounded to win two final regular-season games, scoring 283 combined points against Washington and Atlanta. Point-spread oddsmakers aren't impressed enough to spot fewer than five points to the Heat at Spectrum Center this Tuesday.

The winner advances to play Friday against Wednesday's Magic-76ers loser to determine a No. 8 seed.

Spread

Hornets -5.5 (-100)

Heat +5.5 (-105)

Money line

Hornets -214

Heat +201

Total

Over 229 (-100)

Under 229 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on April 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Betting Trends

Charlotte snapped a four-game losing streak versus Miami on March 17.

Betting totals have gone over in four of the previous five meetings.

The Hornets have won just two of their last five home games.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Center PJ Hall is out with an ankle injury.

Miami Heat

Forward Simone Fontecchio is questionable with an ankle injury.

Guard Dru Smith is questionable with a toe injury.

Forward Pelle Larsson is questionable with a lower-leg injury.

Forward Nikola Jovic is questionable with an ankle injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Predictions and Picks

Charlotte's bright odds to win contrast with a poor record against Miami in recent years. Charlotte snapped a four-game losing skid against the Heat on March 17 when point guard LaMelo Ball scored 30 points and dished 13 dimes in a 136-106 victory. Prior to that contest, however, the Heat were on an 11-2 run in the rivalry going back to 2023. Guard Tyler Herro scored 33 points in Miami's 128-120 triumph on March 6.

NBA experts are so high on Charlotte's chances that their hype could impact the betting odds. Kevin O' Connor of Yahoo! Sports thinks that the Hornets are the “most feared” squad in the East's Play-In bracket. “It's not even close,” says O'Connor. “(They're) only a Play-In team because of how they started the year.” Opponents don't usually begin the year running-and-gunning like the Heat have all season, however. Miami had 11 steals while netting 36 fast-break points in Sunday's 143-117 win over Atlanta.