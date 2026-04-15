Charlotte FC vs Charlotte Independence: Odds, Spread, and Total

It's the US Open Cup, but it's a “Carolina Cup” for some. Charlotte FC hosts a Charlotte Independence team that survived a regional rumble to reach Wednesday's third-round meeting at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Crown's management is bucking the trend among MLS contenders by prioritizing depth over top-line superstar transfers. Does that mean 2026's club is capable of improving on Charlotte FC's meek US Open Cup record of two wins, three losses, plus a tiebreaker defeat from last year's Round of 16? The Crown's successful stint on home grounds coming into Wednesday's game gives manager Dean Smith the freedom to field valid starters versus the Independence without panicking over fatigue issues.

Fans will be witnessing the first Charlotte FC versus Charlotte Independence derby. It's strange to think that the Independence nearly became Major League Soccer's new Carolina club in place of the brand now known as Charlotte FC prior to the Independence's expansion bid falling apart in 2017. The USL League One underdogs are 3-1-1 across events this cycle, having beaten the Charleston Battery 3-2 in the US Open Cup's second round. Charlotte FC defeated North Carolina FC 4-1 in 2025's Round of 32.

Charlotte FC vs Charlotte Independence Betting Trends

Charlotte is 3-0 in the US Open Cup's Round of 32.

The Charlotte Independence is 4-2-6 against MLS teams.

Charlotte had a four-match unbeaten streak snapped last Saturday.

Charlotte FC vs Charlotte Independence Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Defender Jack Neeley is out with a lower-body injury.

Charlotte Independence

Defender Fabrice Ngah is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Midfielder Joey Skinner is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Midfielder Prince Saydee is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Defender Sega Coulibaly is doubtful with a lower-body injury.

Striker Christy Manzinga is doubtful with a lower-body injury.

Forward Souaibou Marou is doubtful with an undisclosed injury.

Charlotte FC vs Charlotte Independence Predictions and Picks

Charlotte's comeback effort fell short in Nashville's 2-1 win over the Crown last Saturday. It was an ugly match in the sense that neither Idan Toklomati's forward line nor Nashville's front three tallied a goal or endured for 90:00 of action on the pitch. But the US Open Cup's goal-total oddsmakers like to see rotational lineups scoring goals, such as striker Archie Goodwin's late penalty kick for Charlotte.

Charlotte FC may prove to be an easy lock as a parlay-pick in the US Open Cup's third round, if for no other reason than the injury woes racking the Independence. It's possible for a USL League One squad to upset an MLS team with all hands on deck, not with a lineup laden with reserves. The visitors' key weapon, Souaibou Marou's app versus Charleston, was "cut short by injury,” according to the US Open Cup website reporter Becca Mitchum. Four of the Independence's backs and midfielders have been sidelined.