PodcastsContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

How Michael Jordan Slipped To 3rd In NBA Draft Out Of UNC

Jordan is widely considered the GOAT, but he was somehow only the third pick in the NBA Draft. This is the story of how that came to be.

Ezra Bernstein
1988-1989: Guard Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls in action. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport
Mike Powell/Allsport

Every NBA Draft contains its fair share of drama, but one that is consistently one of the wildest is the 1984 edition. That year, of course, featured two marquee players in center Hakeem Olajuwon and guard Michael Jordan.

Jordan is still widely considered the greatest player to ever touch a basketball, but during the draft, he was selected not only after Olajuwon, but also after another player. The Chicago Bulls finally scooped him up with the third overall selection. This article will examine why.

Jordan's College Career

As one might expect, Jordan's time as a UNC Tar Heel was defined by success. While his stats as a freshman were nothing to write home about, UNC won the national championship, aided by Jordan's consistent availability and heavy minutes load.

Things really took off in Jordan's sophomore season. He jumped from scoring 13.5 points per game as a freshman to an even 20.0 while averaging 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. Those numbers earned him a First Team All-American selection, establishing him as one of the five best college players in the country.

Improving on an All-American selection is no easy task, but Jordan managed to do so quite easily. While repeating that feat, he also earned the AP Player of the Year Award, the Wooden Award, and the Naismith Award. Even with his college success, there were some concerns about his NBA capabilities. Chicago general manager Rod Thorn stated, "His shooting was what we were concerned with. We didn't know what kind of shooter he was going to turn out to be.” Jordan shot 54.0% from the field in college, but the vast majority of his attempts came close to the rim, leading to questions about his ability to score outside of the paint. Aside from that, he was considered a complete prospect, and one worthy of a top-three pick.

The Draft Day Rival

There was only one other player who was widely considered a better prospect than Jordan, Houston Cougars center Hakeem Olajuwon. In his final year in college, Olajuwon established himself as the most dominant player in the nation, especially on defense. He averaged an incredible 5.6 blocks per game to go along with 16.8 points on a 67.5% field goal percentage and 13.8 rebounds. With numbers like those, it is no surprise that Olajuwon was considered the best prospect in the world, even above Jordan. 

A Controversy and a Coin Flip

The third overall pick took a long road to end up in Chicago's hands. The first roadblock was a controversy surrounding a regular-season game between the Bulls and the Houston Rockets. After a last-second game-winner gave the Rockets the win, Chicago appealed the result, arguing that Houston did not get the shot off in time. The appeal was quickly denied, but if the Bulls had won that appeal, they would have had the same record as the Dallas Mavericks, forcing a coin flip to determine who would pick third and fourth. Luckily, Chicago's appeal did not go anywhere, gifting the Bulls a massive blessing in disguise. 

Even though they avoided that coin flip, another helped land Jordan in the Windy City. The Portland Trail Blazers tied the Rockets for the worst record in the league, forcing them to flip a coin to determine the pick order in front of Chicago. The Rockets won, securing Olajuwon and giving the Blazers a chance to snag Jordan. Instead, Portland went with center Sam Bowie, who never won a single NBA award throughout his career

Things would have been drastically different if the Blazers had won the flip. They most likely would have selected Olajuwon, leaving the Rockets to select Jordan, who was considered a better prospect than Bowie by nearly every team in the league. Without either Olajuwon or Jordan available, there is no telling who the Bulls would have ended up with. But whoever it was would have been a far cry from Jordan.

A Blessing in Disguise

It took a handful of fortunate events for Jordan to find his home as a Bull. First, without Olajuwon dominating the college basketball landscape, the guard would probably have been the first player off the board, creating legendary moments in Houston instead of Chicago. Second was the failed appeal, which, if successful, would have given the Bulls a 50% chance of choosing fourth overall instead of third. Finally came the third coin flip, the biggest stroke of luck of them all. If Portland had won, the Rockets would have snagged Jordan, leaving the Bulls with far worse options.

At the time, it may have seemed like Chicago had come up short on multiple occasions. In reality, those moments became a massive blessing that would change the history of the franchise and the NBA forever.

CHICAGO BULLSEvergreenHakeem OlajuwonMichael JordanUNC Tar Heels
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Kon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
NBACharlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: NBA Play-In Tournament Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 25: A picture of Wilson basketballs and the playoff logo on the seats before game three of the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on April 25, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
NBANBA Reveals Initial Schedules For Opening Playoff RoundsMatt Dolloff
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 09: Moussa Diabate #14 of the Charlotte Hornets and Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons fight during the second half of a basketball game at Spectrum Center on February 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
NBACharlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect