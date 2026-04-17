Ottawa Senators vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are finally here. One of the most exciting matchups will kick off when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Ottawa Senators at 3 p.m. EST on Saturday. It was a close shave for the Senators, but they secured their second playoff berth in the last nine years. An unfavorable matchup awaits them, as the Hurricanes look to have a legitimate shot at capturing their first title since the 2005-06 campaign. It all starts on Saturday in front of their home crowd.

Excellent offensive play is responsible for Ottawa's postseason appearance. Head coach Travis Green's unit ranked inside the top 10 in hockey in nearly every major offensive category, largely thanks to the play of center Tim Stutzle and right wing Drake Batherson. Those two combined for two assists and a goal the last time these teams played, resulting in a 6-3 Ottawa victory. However, the other two regular-season games against the Hurricanes, one of which was on the road, ended in defeat. The Senators will need to find a road rally to get off on the right foot here.

It is hard to find a more opposite style of play to Ottawa than the Hurricanes. While center Sebastian Aho leads an offense that is well above average, Carolina really makes its money through its defensive play, which allowed them to limit the Senators in the first two games these teams played. The 'Canes only allow 2.88 goals per game while allowing the fewest shot attempts in all of hockey. This series will be a true test of both teams' strengths, which should make for an entertaining matchup throughout.

Spread

Senators +1.5 (-202)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+169)

Money line

Senators +133

Hurricanes -147

Totals

Over 6 (-108)

Under 6 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on April 17, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Senators vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

Ottawa nearly broke even ATS this year, going 40-42.

The Senators were 22-19 ATS when playing on the road.

The over was 23-18 in Ottawa's road games.

Carolina was one of the worst teams in hockey ATS, going 33-49.

The Hurricanes were 13-28 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 27-14 in Carolina's home games.

Senators vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Ottawa Senators

Tyler Kleven, D - Out.

Nick Jensen, D - Out.

Carolina Hurricanes

Logan Stankoven, C - Questionable.

Senators vs Hurricanes Prediction and Pick

The Hurricanes should be favored by more than they are. They had two fantastic showings against the Senators in the regular season and should be able to utilize their physicality to slow down an elite Ottawa offense once again. Defensively, the Senators leave a lot to be desired, especially against a Carolina lineup that features one of the best offensive players in hockey, Sebastian Aho.