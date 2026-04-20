Ottawa Senators vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Ottawa Senators look to even their best-of-seven series with the Carolina Hurricanes at one game apiece. The puck drops on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Sens lost Game 1, 2-0. Ottawa was outshot 29-22, outhit 57-39, and lost in faceoffs 31-24. The power play was 0-for-4, but the penalty kill was 5-for-5 on stops. The Senators had some big blocked shots and will likely try to get more takeaways in Game 2. Shane Pinto was on the ice for both goals against. The Senators must find ways to create space against Carolina's stifling defense.

The Hurricanes are top five on both sides of the puck and it showed in their Game 1 victory. Sure the offense didn't pile up the goals, but good defense led to scoring on their Grade A chances. Carolina's back line limited Ottawa's high-powered offense to zero goals, despite the Senators having significantly improved their offensive metrics in the second half of the season. The first star of the game was goaltender Frederik Andersen, who made 22 saves. The second star was Logan Stankoven, who had one goal and one assist. His goal was the first score of the game and ended up being the game winner. The third star was Taylor Hall, who also had one goal and one assist.

Spread

Senators +1.5 (-194)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+176)

Money line

Senators +133

Hurricanes -143

Total

OVER 6 (+108)

UNDER 6 (-119)

Note: The above data was collected on April 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Senators vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Ottawa's last five games.

Ottawa is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

Ottawa is 3-7 SU in its last 10 games against Carolina.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Carolina's last five games.

Carolina is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Carolina's last 20 games against Ottawa.

Senators vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Ottawa Senators

Tyler Kleven, D - Out

Artem Zub, D - Out

Carolina Hurricanes

None

Senators vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

In the regular season, Ottawa was eighth in scoring, 13th in goals against, eighth on the power play, and 29th on the penalty kill. Tim Stutzle led the team in goals, assists, and points. The Senators were 21-15-5 on the road. In Game 1, goaltender Linus Ullmark was strong for Ottawa with 27 saves. The team will look to feed off of that solid effort. The Senators need to get some depth scoring going and discipline will be critical. In the regular season, they were the eighth-most penalized team in the league, with a struggling penalty kill. However, in Game 1, the penalty kill was perfect.

In the regular season, Carolina was second in scoring, tied for fifth in goals against, fourth on the power play, and 11th on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis led the team in goals. The Hurricanes were 29-10-2 at home. Expect the Hurricanes to look for more offensive production from stars Sebastian Aho and Jarvis, who were relatively quiet in Game 1. This team does well with having an early lead in a playoff series and knows how to keep the high pressure going.

Best Bet: Over