Orlando City vs Charlotte FC Odds, Spread, and Total

Orlando City will look for its first win in its last four MLS matches as they battle the Charlotte FC on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Orlando City is 1-1-6 and tied for last in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Houston Dynamo at home 1-0. The only goal came at the 75th minute mark. Orlando won in possession 60.1%-39.9%, but lost in shots on goal 5-3 and shot attempts 18-17. Both teams had four corner kicks and the fouls were high for Orlando, with a 16-9 tally.

Charlotte FC is 4-2-2 and tied for third in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat New York City FC on the road 2-1. Charlotte scored at the 54-minute mark and at the 90th minute mark. New York made things interesting by scoring in the 90th-minute stoppage time, but Charlotte hung on. Charlotte lost in possession 63.7%-36.3%. They also lost in shots on goal 7-5, shot attempts 22-7, and corner kicks 6-1. At times, the field was definitely tilted a bit, but Charlotte made the most of their quality chances.

Orlando City vs Charlotte FC Betting Trends

Orlando City are 0-4 in their last four games.

Orlando City is 1-4 in their last five games against the spread.

The totals have gone OVER in three of Orlando City's four last games at home.

Charlotte FC is 2-2 in their last four games.

Charlotte FC is 3-2 in their last five games against the spread.

The totals have gone OVER in four of Charlotte FC's last five games.

Orlando City vs Charlotte FC Injury Reports

Orlando City

Wilder Cartagena, DM - Thigh

Griffin Dorsey, D - Thigh

Joran Gerbet, D - Knee

Duncan McGuire, F -Lower Leg

Marco Pašalić, F - Thigh

Eduard Atuesta, MF - Questionable

David Brekalo, D - Questionable

Charlotte FC

Tim Ream, D - Lower Body

Henry Kessler, D - Lower Body

Orlando City vs Charlotte FC Predictions and Picks

Orlando City has a goal differential of minus 19 and has been blown out in three games this season. They are 30th in goal difference, tied for 27th in goals scored, tied for 24th in assists, and 30th in goals conceded. Martin Ojeda leads the team with two goals, and in his last match, he recorded three shots and had one on target. This will be their fifth game at home and three of those matches were decided by a goal and one game was a 4-2 loss.

Charlotte FC has a goal differential of plus five and has a mix of high-scoring wins or 2-1 games. They are tied for eighth in goal difference, tied 10th in goals scored, tied fifth in assists, and tied for eighth in goals conceded. Pep Biel leads the team with four goals, and in his last match, he had one assist and one shot. This will be their fourth game on the road and so far they are 1-1-1.

Best Bet: Charlotte FC Money line