Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Carolina Hurricanes look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Ottawa Senators in this Eastern Conference Quarterfinal best-of-seven series. The puck drops Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Hurricanes are up 2-0 in this series because of their high-tempo style of play, relentless forechecking, and aggressive man-to-man defense. The Canes won Game 2, 3-2 in double overtime. Carolina blew a 2-0 lead in the second period, but got just enough puck luck to take care of business on home ice. The Hurricanes outshot the Senators 49-39, but lost in faceoffs 51-29 and were outhit 52-43. The power play was 1-for-1 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. Jordan Martinook was the first star of the game because of the game-winning goal in overtime.

In Game 2, the Senators finally got on the scoresheet in this series and could have stolen home ice advantage, but fell short. Some of their top guys ended up with a negative plus/minus on the night, but Brady Tkachuk still had a great effort with six shots on goal. Like the Canes, the Senators are a defensive-oriented and physical team. They have been good at reducing high-danger scoring chances, but now it's time to get the offense going in the first period, play with a lead, and control the puck from there.

Spread

Hurricanes +1.5 (-240)

Senators -1.5 (+226)

Money line

Hurricanes +111

Senators -116

Total

OVER 6 (+105)

UNDER 6 (-115)

Note: The above data was collected on April 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Senators Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of Carolina's last five games.

Carolina is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

Carolina is 4-1 SU in its last five games against Ottawa.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Ottawa's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Ottawa's last 20 games against Carolina.

Ottawa is 5-1 SU in its last six games at home.

Hurricanes vs Senators Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

None

Ottawa Senators

Artem Zub, D - Out

Tyler Kleven, D - Out

Hurricanes vs Senators Predictions and Picks

In the regular season, Carolina was second in scoring, tied for fifth in goals against, fourth on the power play, and 11th on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis led the team in goals. The Hurricanes were 24-12-5 on the road. Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been dominant for Carolina, posting a 0.78 GAA and a .949 save percentage through two games. The Hurricanes' top-tier regular-season power play remains a constant threat that Ottawa must neutralize to stay alive.

In the regular season, Ottawa was eighth in scoring, 13th in goals against, eighth on the power play, and 29th on the penalty kill. Tim Stutzle led the team in goals, assists, and points. He is generating high-danger chances, but has yet to find the back of the net and is poised for a breakout at home. The Senators were 23-12-6 at home. Ottawa has won nine of their last 11 games at home and they are 0–10 all-time when trailing 2–0 in a series. Goaltender Linus Ullmark has been stellar and has kept the Senators competitive.

Best Bet: Senators Money line