Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United: Odds, Spread, and Total

Atlanta United is doing something a little different these days. The Five Stripes are succeeding on the road, winning their last two away games across competitions. Charlotte FC will try to protect its turf against visiting Atlanta in the US Open Cup Round-of-16 this Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. EST.

Each of Tuesday's opponents breezed through the US Open Cup's previous round. Charlotte smashed its neighbor, the Charlotte Independence, by a 6-0 tally at Bank of America on April 15. The Crown boasted six different goalscorers in the match. Atlanta defeated Chattanooga FC 3-1 after surviving an early Chattanooga lead, the Five Stripes winger Fafà Picault bagging the winner in the 64th minute.

Charlotte has beaten Atlanta United in four of the teams' last five meetings. Charlotte swept Atlanta in two meetings last year. However, the Crown has lost two matches in a row coming into Tuesday's showdown. Charlotte FC is nonetheless favored at 1-to-1 odds to win a tournament bout with an average O/U line.

Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United Betting Trends

Charlotte has beaten Atlanta United in four of the last five meetings.

Atlanta United is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games across events.

The Five Stripes have won two consecutive road matches.

Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Defender Henry Kessler is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Defender Tim Ream is out with a lower-body injury.

Winger Wilfried Zaha is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Atlanta United

Midfielder Miguel Almiron is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Steven Alzate is out with an abductor injury.

Forward Sergio Santos is out with a calf injury.

Forward Cayman Togashi is out with an ankle injury.

Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United Predictions and Picks

Charlotte, as pointed out by CLTURE's Billy McGee, ihopes to advance into the quarterfinals “for the first time in club history.” But the Crown may be rotating its lineup tournament-style even if manager Dean Smith doesn't want to. Tim Ream and Wilfried Zaha sitting on the same injury report makes the club vulnerable at the back and the front of its formation. Zaha's injury isn't serious, at least, or else the Carolina soccer media would be making a much bigger deal out of it.

What makes Atlanta into a competent road team in 2026? Defense and counterattacks. Atlanta held the football for fewer than a third of its minutes-played in last Saturday's 2-1 victory at Toronto. Atlanta's 15 fouls in the bout may be a sign of a desperate club circling its wagons in front of keeper Lucas Hoyos. However, it is encouraging to watch the Five Stripes finally perform with some urgency on the road.