Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution: Odds, Spread, and Total

Charlotte FC will look for only its second road win of the Major League Soccer season when the Crown visits the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The betting odds tell the story of each club's season thus far. Charlotte is a 2-to-1 road underdog versus a Boston side that's looking sharp through nine rounds. New England's diminutive forward Luca Langoni is powering the attack, leading the Revs to a 5-1-3 mark. Langoni is tied for the MLS lead with six assists. Langoni has blown off winter's “Racing Club” rumors reported by Sam Lattof of The Blazing Musket.

Cautious goal-total lines for Saturday's soiree are minted from another angle, the notion that Charlotte's slow start combined with injuries will make the Crown into a defense-first squad on the road until further notice. New England, which scored six times in a blowout of FC Cincinnati earlier this spring, has been slicing through opposing back lines with regularity, scoring goals in every appearance since February.

Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution Betting Trends

New England has won its last four MLS matches on home ground.

Saturday's opponents have traded wins in the matchup since 2023.

Charlotte FC has only one win from five road matches this season.

Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Defender Henry Kessler is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Defender Tim Ream is out with a lower-body injury.

Winger Wilfried Zaha is questionable with a lower-body injury.

New England Revolution

Forward Leo Campana is out with a lower-body injury.

Midfielder Matt Polster is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Brayan Ceballos is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Midfielder Jackson Yueill is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution Predictions and Picks

Charlotte won a dramatic 2-1 match the last time the Crown visited Foxborough. Idan Toklomati scored the Crown's winning goal in the 87th minute despite New England's six on-target shots doubling Charlotte's total. New England's fancy new attack could leave the Revolution open to surrendering goals from a countering side, but on the flip side, the Revs' lineup remains blue-collar without many show-offs.

New England and Charlotte have lost to Orlando and Atlanta United, respectively, in the US Open Cup. That won't take focus away from the Revs' 1-1 draw with Inter Miami in the previous league round. Charlotte's 4-2 loss in Nashville last weekend doesn't look nearly as impressive, yet recall that Miami has been struggling this spring. Given the respective forms of the Revs and Herons, that 1-1 score is an encouraging one for Miami.