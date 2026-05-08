Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati: Odds, Spread, and Total

Remember that offseason talk about Charlotte's “core” getting better? The core of the matter is that if you can't score, you can't win, highlighted by the Crown's two clean-sheet defeats in two appearances. Charlotte will seek to improve on a 4-2-5 record when 4-3-4 Cincinnati visits for a match at 7:30 p.m. EST Saturday.

If “4-3-4” nearly sounds like a standard formation, consider that it's been anything but a standard spring for the Orange and Blue. FC Cincinnati reemerged at the end of April's sloppy trek to win its most recent two games, thanks to a timely brace from Kevin Denkey against Red Bull New York, followed by Evander's amazing hat trick against Chicago. However, the 3-2 win over Chicago came with another red-card booking for Cincy, this time to right-back Kyle Smith. It's been a theme of the team's shaky form.

Charlotte is a solid favorite to win Saturday's game at 1-to-1 odds. While it's true that Cincinnati's lineup must deal with its self-inflicted wounds all over again, the visitors have won twice in a row with a livelier offense than Charlotte's. Cincinnati could be a trendy team-total or ATS bet.

Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati Betting Trends

Charlotte FC has gone 3-1-0 in the last four meetings.

Charlotte has also lost four straight across all competitions.

Halftime has been scoreless in three of the four encounters.

Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Defender Henry Kessler is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Tim Ream is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Harry Toffolo is out with a lower-body injury.

FC Cincinnati

Forward Kristian Fletcher is out with a knee injury.

Defender Alvas Powell is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Obinna Nwobodo is out with a leg injury.

Defender Miles Robinson is out with a leg injury.

Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

Charlotte has made an effort to tighten down after giving up eight goals in two league matches prior to New England's 1-0 win on Saturday. The enhanced defense is not leading to more scoring chances; in fact, Charlotte's form might be too tight. From the players' point of view, they felt as if they had at least a single-point outcome in the bag before New England earned a timely penalty-kick tally in added time.

Wilfried Zaha allowed his wife, Paige, to slip a hint to the Crown's management. It's not good news for fans of the former Crystal Palace stalwart in MLS. “Zaha appears to be on his way out,” reads a TopBin90 story on Facebook. “His wife … suggests they may remain in Charlotte just over a month longer.” Charlotte FC hasn't reached an agreement with Zaha on a contract, maybe removing another name-brand player from the mix.