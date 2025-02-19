Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Featured
February 19, 2025

Panthers Sign QB Andy Dalton to $8 Million Contract Extension

February 10, 2025

Does Charlotte Have What it Takes to Host a Super Bowl?

February 7, 2025

Berman Family Takes Lead on Bringing WNBA Back to Charlotte by 2028

January 30, 2025

Charlotte Hornets Pack 3,000 Care Kits for U.S. Military Personnel

February 5, 2025

Panthers Look at Defensive Help With Eighth Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

January 27, 2025

Charlotte Hornets Face Lawsuit After LaMelo Ball Vehicle Incident With Child Fan

August 12, 2024

Sports Leaving And Entering The 2028 Olympics

January 9, 2025

Carolina Panthers’ $650M Renovation Deal Slammed as ‘Worst Economic Development’

About Your House

Don't Miss

Contest Winner FAQ

Sign Up for the Fox Sports Radio Charlotte Newsletter

January 7, 2021

Ways to Listen to FSRC

Trifecta

Get Fox Sports Radio Charlotte on Alexa!

Advertise With Us

Free Radio Spots

Local News
February 21, 2025

ESPN Expands Women’s College Basketball Coverage With 500+ Games Across 2 Weeks

February 20, 2025

Charlotte NBA Franchise Charts 20-Year Path from Bobcats to Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Sign LaMelo Ball to $204 Million Contract Extension

February 19, 2025

Hornets Begin $245 Million Arena Upgrade With Luxury Seating Area

Panthers Sign QB Andy Dalton to $8 Million Contract Extension

February 14, 2025

Charlotte Hornets Now Backing Bid to Bring Back WNBA Sting

Cadillac F1 Team to Create 350 Jobs with $85M Concord Project, Plans 2025 Factory Launch

February 12, 2025

Fan-Favorite LaMelo Ball Left Out of All-Star Game Despite Leading Guard Votes

February 10, 2025

Does Charlotte Have What it Takes to Host a Super Bowl?

View More

Music
January 14, 2025

LiAngelo Ball Signs $13 Million Deal with Def Jam

December 10, 2024

Charlotte: Upcoming Christmas Events

November 19, 2024

How Much Does Mariah Carey Make From ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’?

October 14, 2024

Best Hamburgers in Charlotte, NC: A Mouthwatering Guide

October 1, 2024

Charlotte: Bookstores To Check Out

8 Of The Best Bridges On The Tortured Poets Department That Will Rip Your Heart Out

January 31, 2024

Songs From Many Of Your Favorite Artists Will Soon Be Unavailable As TikTok Sounds

The 7 Best Quotes From Taylor Swift’s Time Person Of The Year Interview

November 30, 2023

Taylor Swift’s “You’re Losing Me” Was Actually Written Years Before Fans Thought

View More

Entertainment

Super Bowl Commercials: 10 Best of 2025

February 9, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Win The Super Bowl In Blowout

January 14, 2025

Snoop Dogg to Host 2025 NFL Honors in New Orleans

December 18, 2024

Michael Vick Accepts Head Coaching Job at Norfolk State

December 16, 2024

Lil Wayne Gets Backlash for Defending Bill Belichick’s Decision to Coach at UNC

December 10, 2024

Caitlin Clark Named TIME Magazine’s Athlete of the Year

December 2, 2024

NFL Announces 2025 Super Bowl Pregame Performers

November 22, 2024

Knox, Lil Wayne, Camila Cabello, GloRilla & More to Perform at 2025 College Football Playoff Concert in Atlanta

November 19, 2024

How Much Does Mariah Carey Make From ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’?

View More

Lifestyle
January 9, 2025

Supporting California’s Fire Victims: How You Can Make a Difference

December 4, 2024

McDonald’s Cleared By CDC After E. Coli Outbreak Investigation

November 27, 2024

Pepsi Releasing New Gingerbread Soda for the Holidays

November 8, 2024

Carolina Panthers Take Most Bougie Plane EVER to Germany

October 9, 2024

South Carolina City One of the Best Places to Live for Weather in the U.S.

October 5, 2024

5 Simple Ways to Take Care of Your Mental Health 

Stop Waiting, Start Doing: Beat Procrastination Today! 

October 4, 2024

McDonald’s Introduces The New Chicken Big Mac

October 2, 2024

Dog Poops On An American Airlines Flight Out Of Charlotte Leaving Passengers Not Happy

View More

Episodes

The Bizarre File #1768

14:15 Download Feb 21st

Kia Gets It Right and Sim Racing at Superlap

16:56 Download Feb 20th

She Built This City FINAL

30:00 Download Feb 18th

Reunification!

33:05 Download Feb 14th

The Bizarre File #1767

15:29 Download Feb 14th

The Bizarre File #1766

14:26 Download Feb 13th

Ricky Starks debuts in NXT

19:51 Download Feb 12th

The Bizarre File #1765

14:32 Download Feb 12th

The Bizarre File #1764

12:15 Download Feb 11th

View More

Podcasts

And Johnny Miller Said, “I Killed Him”

53:52 Download Feb 2nd, 2019

She Built This City FINAL

30:00 Download Feb 18th

David Feherty On LIV’s Deal With FOX Sports

10:42 Download Feb 3rd

And Johnny Miller Said, “I Killed Him”

53:52 Download Feb 2nd, 2019

QCB Top Ten Craziest Women in Cinema

01:41:48 Download Jun 14th, 2023

Reunification!

33:05 Download Feb 14th

And Johnny Miller Said, “I Killed Him”

53:52 Download Feb 2nd, 2019

Encore Bank Makes The Homebuying Process Easier

19:20 Download May 6th, 2024

Dr. Wheeler, How Do We Make Healthcare More Affordable?

25:02 Download May 9th, 2024

View More

Dec 31st, 1969

Contests

Nominate A Soccer Player In Your Life To Be Our Carolina Ascent FC Star On The Rise