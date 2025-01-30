Heat’s Jimmy Butler Wants Out, Charlotte Could Be New Home

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 16: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat plays against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 16, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After spending over five years in Miami, Heat star Jimmy Butler is looking for a change. “I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball,” Butler told Sportsnet. Miami has clear demands for their star player: proven contributors, contracts ending by 2026, young prospects, and draft picks. They’ve backed off their earlier stance against moving the 35-year-old.

The Hornets look like a good fit as a landing spot. They could put together a package including Miles Bridges, Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic, and Nick Smith Jr. One important note: Charlotte owns Miami’s 2027 first-round pick with lottery protection. If the Heat don’t make the playoffs, that pick could move to 2028.

Other teams are keeping an eye on the situation. Golden State wants to keep their championship window open, while Dallas needs to shake up their roster to get in the mix. The Warriors have some attractive trade pieces.

The Grizzlies turn heads with Marcus Smart and Brandon Clarke on the table. Their physical, intense style fits well with Butler’s game. Brooklyn and Phoenix remain in the background. The Nets have the most cap room next year, but Phoenix needs help from other teams to make a realistic offer.

The Hornets have some big decisions to make. Bringing in a veteran like Butler could shake up their young group of LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, and Brandon Miller. They’ll need to think hard about giving up draft picks.

Though Miami is taking calls, they haven’t found the right deal yet. Butler’s age and history with previous teams make any trade more complicated.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!